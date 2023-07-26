Mary Persons softball player Olivia Woodgeard and her Vine Ingle senior little league team is the first in 70 years to make it to the World Series. Woodgeard and the Vine Ingle team defeated the Irmo, S.C. Little League team in the southeast regional championship game Sunday afternoon in Salisbury N.C. Woodgeard is a sophomore left handed pitcher and hitter for Mary Persons varsity softball team. While she didn’t pitch much in the regional games since the team has some older girls, Woodgeard hit .429 with 3 RBIs in 4 regional games this weekend and played right field.
Vine Ingle team, MP player make history, on to World Series
