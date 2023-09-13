MP Volleyball Team

Mary Persons volleyball team held onto third place in the Region 2-AAA standings on Thursday by skunking Upson-Lee 2-0.

The Lady Dogs won the matches convincingly over the Lady Knights 25-15 and 25-4. Ava Riley was the top server. MP is now 11-12 on the year, 3-2 in region.