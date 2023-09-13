Mary Persons volleyball team held onto third place in the Region 2-AAA standings on Thursday by skunking Upson-Lee 2-0.
The Lady Dogs won the matches convincingly over the Lady Knights 25-15 and 25-4. Ava Riley was the top server. MP is now 11-12 on the year, 3-2 in region.
The win over Upson was a lone bright spot for MP last week. They lost to Crisp County (2-1) during Thursday’s twi-match. And on Tuesday they lost to ACE (2-1) and Jackson (2-0).
The Lady Dogs were slated to host region leader Pike County on Tuesday, Sept. 12 and then are off until they host Peach County on Tuesday, Sept. 19.