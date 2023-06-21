Vulcan Materials Company's donation

Pictured at the presentation of Vulcan Materials Company's donation to Monroe County Hospital are, back row, left to right, are Barry Lawson of Vulcan, Forsyth Mayor Eric Wilson, Monroe County commission chair Greg Tapley, Gary Bryant of Vulcan, Stan Hall of Monroe County Hospital Authority; front row, left to right, Ashley Cleaver of Monroe Count Hospital, Mack Brown of Monroe County Hospital Authority, Monroe County Hospital CEO Lorraine Smith, Vulcan Materials manager of community & governmental relations Carol Landrum.

Through the Georgia Heart Fund Program, Vulcan Materials Company elected to direct taxes it pays to the state to Monroe County Hospital and three other rural hospitals in Georgia. It announced on June 14 that Monroe County Hospital will receive $250,000 through the program.

Monroe County Hospital Community Outreach Liaison Ashley Cleaver thanked Carol Landrum and other representatives of Vulcan Materials for making the donation to Monroe County Hospital through the Georgia Heart Fund Program. She said she knows it involves a lot of paperwork for a large corporation to participate in the program and appreciates Vulcan Materials making the effort and choosing Monroe County Hospital as a recipient.