Through the Georgia Heart Fund Program, Vulcan Materials Company elected to direct taxes it pays to the state to Monroe County Hospital and three other rural hospitals in Georgia. It announced on June 14 that Monroe County Hospital will receive $250,000 through the program.
Monroe County Hospital Community Outreach Liaison Ashley Cleaver thanked Carol Landrum and other representatives of Vulcan Materials for making the donation to Monroe County Hospital through the Georgia Heart Fund Program. She said she knows it involves a lot of paperwork for a large corporation to participate in the program and appreciates Vulcan Materials making the effort and choosing Monroe County Hospital as a recipient.
Landrum said Monroe County Hospital was chosen because Vulcan Materials has an operation in Monroe County (at 3582 Pea Ridge Road in Juliette) and has 28 employees who live in Monroe County. She said it is important for the whole community that Monroe County Hospital is strong and well-funded; the recent renovations to the hospital and the important work it did in response to covid are examples of the strong status of the hospital.
Monroe County Hospital CEO Loraine Smith said that donations to the hospital such as the one from Vulcan Materials are very important since they enable the hospital to buy up-to-date medical equipment and provide quality services.
Landrum said that quality and safety are priorities for Vulcan Materials and having a quality hospital available nearby assists in fulfilling those priorities.
“We want all of our employees going home in as good a condition as they come to work,” she said.
The Georgia Heart Program makes it possible for individuals and corporations to earmark the taxes they owe the state for various rural hospitals. Cleaver said the state has streamlined the program for individuals so that it is now relatively simple for taxpayers who would like to direct their payments to the hospital to do so. However, for corporations with many departments, the process of directing money to the hospital can still be time-consuming; so she especially appreciates the efforts of Vulcan Materials.
Gary Bryant is plant manager at the Vulcan Materials operation in Monroe County, where there are 54 employees. Across the country, Vulcan Materials has 12,000 employees. The company’s website describes it as “the nation’s largest producer of construction aggregates—primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel—and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt and ready-mixed concrete. Our coast-to-coast footprint and strategic distribution network align with and serve the nation’s growth centers.'
“Not only is Safety and Health important in our workplace, it is vital to improve access to healthcare in our communities. On behalf of our 54 employees at the Macon Quarry, we are proud to make this contribution to Monroe County Hospital,” said Landrum.