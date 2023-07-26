MileSplit GA has named Mary Persons grad Justin Wachtel the No. 1 cross country athlete in the state over the last 10 years.
Writer Mason Arbery covers Georgia high school cross country for Milesplit’s website. He ranked the Top 10 cross country runners in the past 10 years, writing that he focused mainly on cross country performances and not track and field performances, though he did factor in track personal records and accolades.
“I also wanted to reward athletes who had multiple great seasons over one standout season,” wrote Arbery.
Arbery had high praise for Wachtel, who now runs for the University of Virginia.
“A crazy Justin Wachtel statistic can describe just how talented he was,” wrote Arbery. “Beginning in his freshman season and continuing through his senior season, Wachtel raced 41 XC races in Georgia; he won 30 of them, and he only finished worse than fourth three times.”
Arbery went to write: Wachtel did not come from an XC powerhouse; Mary Persons HS is located close to Macon and often raced a different slate of meets than the metro Atlanta schools. However, Wachtel showed very quickly that he could race against the best GA had to offer. As a freshman, he won five races, collected a 15:48 PR at Wingfoot, and finished 3rd in the 4A state meet. He improved during his sophomore season, winning his first race against metro Atlanta competition at the Battle of Atlanta. Wachtel finished a narrow second at the 4A state meet in 16:18, almost 20 seconds ahead of third place, and he finished in the top 10 at Meet of Champions. He returned for his junior XC season in 2019 to dominate everyone. Wachtel won several races by over a minute, and he also won large races like the Battle of Atlanta, Wingfoot, and Alexander/Asics with a course record and PR of 14:26.91, the fastest 5K time ever recorded by a GA runner on MileSplit. He also took home the 4A XC title in 16:05.50, then a 4A record. After state, he finished 4th at Foot Locker South and 37th at Foot Locker Nationals. Wachtel returned in his senior season in full form. He won his first five races by over a minute before finishing 4th at the new Alexander/Asics course and 2nd to Kamari Miller at Coach Wood. Wachtel, now in 3A, won the state championship over a strong field in 15:51.52, which is still the fifth-fastest time ever on the current Carrollton layout. Wachtel headed to RunningLane in Huntsville, Alabama for his only post-state race. At the meet, he ran 14:36 to finish fourth against high-quality national competition, an incredible achievement. He even edged out Miller in the final meters. Wachtel closed out his track season with 3A state victories in the 3200 and 800, and he also earned himself a spot on the all-time GA top 10 in the 1600. That was a fitting end to a HS career that was, in my opinion, the best in GA from beginning to end from the past 10 years.