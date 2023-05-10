Wachtel receives UVA Coaches Award 

Former Mary Persons running phenom Justin Wachtel was awarded the University of Virginia cross country men’s Coaches Award for Excellence last week. The sophomore had a great cross country year in the fall, winning the Virginia Invitational, placing 3rd at the Southeast regional individually to lead UVA to qualifying for the NCAA championships for the first time since 2019 (top 2 teams qualify), was the Top UVA runner at 5 out of 6 meets this season, was 13th at the ACC Championship individually and won All-ACC honors, All-Region Honors, All-ACC Academic Honors. Wachtel didn’t do outdoor track season in the spring so he can have the eligibility to take a 5th year, much to the chagrin of his competitors.
