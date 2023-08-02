To the Editor:
I was pulled over and charged with DUI-refusal on Christmas Eve 2021. A few days later after I obtained the police report I noticed a girl (Hannah Hile) signed all 5 of my tickets. I do not remember a woman being present during my arrest. Looked her up on Facebook and immediately recognized her fiance in the profile picture as the arresting officer. I was told there was a video but my lawyer had to ask for it. By the time my court date came up there was no video and my lawyer had it dropped to reckless driving. Two weeks after my arrest, 3 Monroe County sherif’s woke me up at 3 a.m. asking about a threatening letter I wrote and left on Aaron Bittick’s car (Hannah Hile’s fiancé). I was nice, asked where the note was and what it said, what kinda car he drives and if I looked like the type of person that would leave a note on someone’s car. Before asking them to get off my property that night as they were already leaving. Before my court date I was told Hannah was still in training that night. The report says she stood next to me while my truck was being searched. I would remember that girl standing next to me. I don’t though. Why would the officer being trained sign all my tickets as if she was the arresting officer? After reading your article yesterday, I realized she has been a deputy for 3 years.