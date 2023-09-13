Rosemary Walker C.jpg

Rosemary Walker, a Forsyth native, has officially announced her candidacy for Post 3 on the Forsyth City Council. With an impressive resume and an unwavering commitment to the city, Rosemary stands as a beacon of leadership and community service.

With 12 years of experience in various community roles she brings knowledge to the table. Her dedication to Forsyth is evidenced by her 50-year marriage to her husband Kenny and her role as a mother to three daughters and two sons-in-law, Kawanna (Cyprus), Tia (Glen) and Cindy. She is a proud grandmother to eight grandchildren: Amari, Kyle, Zimir, Zoey, Karlie, Skylar, Levi and Alex. This strong family connection gives her a unique perspective on the diverse needs of the community.