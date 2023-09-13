Rosemary Walker, a Forsyth native, has officially announced her candidacy for Post 3 on the Forsyth City Council. With an impressive resume and an unwavering commitment to the city, Rosemary stands as a beacon of leadership and community service.
With 12 years of experience in various community roles she brings knowledge to the table. Her dedication to Forsyth is evidenced by her 50-year marriage to her husband Kenny and her role as a mother to three daughters and two sons-in-law, Kawanna (Cyprus), Tia (Glen) and Cindy. She is a proud grandmother to eight grandchildren: Amari, Kyle, Zimir, Zoey, Karlie, Skylar, Levi and Alex. This strong family connection gives her a unique perspective on the diverse needs of the community.
One of Rosemary’s achievements is her ownership and founding of the Forsyth Monroe County Telling Our Story Black History Museum. It stands as a testament to her commitment to preserving and sharing Forsyth and Monroe County’s rich cultural heritage. Rosemary serves as a Board Member of the Boys & Girls Club, demonstrating her dedication to the growth and development of local youth.
Rosemary is an active member of St. James Baptist Church, and her faith is evident in her everyday life. Her recognition as an Everyday Hero showcases her commitment to making Forsyth a better place for all its residents. Rosemary played an instrumental role in bringing the Georgia State Board of Corrections to the former Tift College Campus, highlighting her ability to advocate for Forsyth’s best interests.
Rosemary believes in helping all people, and her four decades of work with the youth of Forsyth exemplify her dedication to inclusivity and community progress. Her open-door policy reflects her commitment to transparent and accessible government, ensuring that all residents have a voice in shaping Forsyth’s future.
Rosemary’s candidacy for Post 3 is a testament to her lifelong commitment to the community. Her experience, dedication and love for Forsyth make her an exceptional candidate, and with her leadership, the city is poised to thrive and prosper.
Rosemary Walker provided this statement about her candidacy. The Reporter offers to interview each candidate in this fall’s city election for an introductory story, but candidates may provide their own article.