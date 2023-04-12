A Walthall Oil truck overturned on Abernathy Road on Tuesday afternoon after it got hung up on a deteriorated shoulder.
Truck driver Randy Williams of Warner Robins was northbound on Abernathy Road heading toward Hwy. 42 north when he fell into a pothole and couldn’t get back up on the road. Instead, the tractor-trailer slid down the wet shoulder, struck a pasture fence and overturned into the pasture. Williams said he’s been driving a truck for 19 years but this is the first time he’s overturned. (Photo/Will Davis)