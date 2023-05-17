LIVING THE DREAM
When Visit Macon launched the new Tour Macon app on Sunday May 7, I knew my family and I would give it a try immediately. I downloaded the app to my iPhone, since my husband Chris has resisted all pressure to get a smart phone. He says he and our 17 month old son Jack will get their first smart phones together in a few years.
The app was easy to download and is very user friendly. It was a beautiful Sunday so we planned a day out and about, following the app’s maps to various tourist spots.
This led to a day of family fun and the discovery of new places in our city. Even familiar spots held a new appeal when viewed as tourists in our own city.
Three trails are currently offered through the app: Macon Music Trail, Black Heritage Trail, and Photo Spots. Each trail has an audio tour and an interactive map.
The most extensive tour is the Macon Music Trail, which has 49 stops. This trail is 10 miles long and is estimated to take about 2 hours. For music enthusiasts who want to explore each spot in depth, it will likely take much longer.
The audio provided for the Music Trail is narrated by Charles Davis, and those familiar with 100.9 The Creek will recognize his sonorous voice.
The Black Heritage Trail is also estimated at 2 hours, and includes 37 stops. Audio is provided by Elaine Johnson. Again, it seems this could take much longer than 2 hours.
In addition to audio, each point of interest on the map also includes a paragraph of information.
The photo stops tour includes 23 stops and is described as the most “instagrammable” spots in Central Georgia.
Although we don’t use Instagram, we decided this was a great place to start. We did not take the tour in order, but instead charted our own path.
Our first stop was the I Love Macon Sculpture at 998 Daisy Park in downtown Macon. My son Jack and I posed at the heart inside the M.
We have seen this sculpture many times, but thanks to the app, we learned the sculpture was created by local artist Jamie Adams. The “I Love Macon” campaign was a 2012 project to encourage Maconites to focus on positive aspects of the community.
Our next stop was the Tattnall Square Park Fountain. Although my husband teaches classes at Mercer and we have gone to many events on campus, we had never entered the park or seen the fountain.
The fountain was reminiscent of Forsyth Park in Savannah, and as we approached it, we observed families picnicking and an artist painting.
Walkways that approach the fountain have stones engraved with the following: Love, Justice, Truth and Hope. We approached up the Love walkway, and noticed the following quote at the base of the fountain: “What this community needs the most is for us to slow down and love each other” -Denise Saturna.
We posed for family pictures in front of the fountain, taken by a friendly passerby.
Although this was the only photo stop in the park, we were compelled to explore the entire park. We observed several pickle ball games in progress on the tennis courts. With the addition of the upcoming Pickle Ball courts in the Macon Mall, pickle ball enthusiasts will soon have another place to play.
We also approached a playground and pushed Jack on the swings for a few minutes. On the way back to the car, we chose some books from a free book box, and said that we would soon donate some to keep the initiative going.
Next, we viewed colorful murals at the Terminal station and bridge on Poplar street.
To capture a view of the Macon Rocks mural, the app recommended that we enter the parking garage at 440 Mulberry Street. In addition to a close-up view of the “Welcome to Macon where the South Rocks” mural, we also learned that parking is free on the weekends.
The app had many more beautiful photo spots, including the Hay House, 1842 Inn, Amerson River Park, and more. We will save these for another day. It was time to find something to eat.
On a Sunday drive through our city, visiting familiar spots and finding new ones, we were truly living the dream. In 2023, Macon is living its dream more than ever. Conde Nast, Bloomberg, Frommer’s, and the New York Times have all placed it on a list of best places to go.
With Visit Macon’s new app, tourists and locals alike can learn about our city and easily navigate to the best historical locations and photo spots. Whether you have a couple of hours, or several days, you can make the most of your time in Macon and live the dream.