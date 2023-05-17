Melissa Orrison

Macon-Bibb reporter Melissa Orrison with her husband and son Jack at the Tattnall Square Fountain Park.

LIVING THE DREAM 

When Visit Macon launched the new Tour Macon app on Sunday May 7, I knew my family and I would give it a try immediately. I downloaded the app to my iPhone, since my husband Chris has resisted all pressure to get a smart phone. He says he and our 17 month old son Jack will get their first smart phones together in a few years. 