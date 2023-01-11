I like Stuart Pippin. A member of the BOE, he’s my banker. But I’m mad at him. Furious really.
For as long as I have lived here, the Monroe County school board has been in the hands of The Clique. That is, old Forsythians, mostly Democrats, heavily ensconced into the fabric of government schools.
Enter Greg Head. I like Greg too. He first ran for school board here four years ago. A graduate of Mary Persons, Greg has an amazing personal story he allowed us to tell in our Welcome Home magazine a few years ago. He grew up very poor, sometimes without power and running water. Through hard work and the grace of God, he now owns his own heating and air company. He and his wife Michelle have 5 beautiful kids.
But Greg has been the veritable turd in the punch bowl at the BOE. He’s a conservative. He has different ideas than most in public education. He stands against woke. He stands for Christ. And after one term in office, he has the scars to show it. He fought a sometimes losing battle to stop requiring masks in MC schools. He fought to keep schools open when the bureaucrats wanted them closed due to COVID. He was mocked for home schooling his kids. He uncovered the woke ideology of Big Brothers Big Sisters and kept them out of our schools. He’s tried to be a good steward of taxpayer funds too, questioning big expenditures when others wanted to yawn and approve without questions.
He’s been a leader of the minority on the BOE. Some of his liberal fellow school board members have constantly tried to bring him to heel. Head pushed to allow public comments at BOE meetings without people having to fill out a form. A few years ago at a board meeting, Head had the gall to engage with a member of the public speaking to the board. He was called out. Two liberal board members met with him privately and tried to make him stop being a “loose cannon.” In other words, they wanted him to stop thinking and stop questioning things.
After years of being treated as the stepchild, Head went to work last year. He got himself re-elected, and helped conservative Robbie Jenkins get elected. His leadership at last gave this 70-percent GOP county a majority on the BOE for the first time in memory. He met with the other conservatives, including Pippin, last year and they all agreed that Head would be chairman.
And then Monday came. Pippin had changed his mind and cut a deal with the Democrats. You can read the story on the front page.
The irony is that, like Head, Pippin had faced blowback from the powers-that-be for trying to hold school administrators accountable from his BOE perch. When he wanted to suspend the superintendent for hiring a child molestor, the superintendent’s family went to Pippin’s workplace and threatened to take their money out of the bank if he followed through. Pippin backed down. And this week, he cut a deal with that same crowd so he could be chairman. Sad!
There’s another front page story too about how some local parents were outraged that the Monroe County health department is bragging on its Facebook page about helping minors get things like birth control and condoms without their parents knowing.
Health department board members Hugh Cromer and Chris Hewett sat in my office last week, and demonstrated a different kind of leadership from Greg Head. They shrugged their shoulders. Cromer said you have to put your personal feelings aside when you serve on the health board. Hewett said state law has spoken, so they have no comment.
Do you see the difference? Some people want to keep their heads down and not make waves. And some people stand up for what is right.
A final story and I’ll let you go. Monroe County commissioners had it on their agenda last week to swear in re-elected members. Probate judge Donna Robins had to be somewhere else that evening so they did it early. When the Macon TV station arrived, they were sad they had missed it. They asked if it could be “re-enacted”. So they posed it again, with a county employee pretending to be the probate judge with her hand raised. There was only one problem. They could not find a Bible. In the 3-story commissioners building, it seemed no one had a Bible. Finally, they grabbed the county’s code book and the two commissioners pretended to take the oath on a pretend Bible for the cameras.
And so two things appear to be hard to find in the chambers of power around here: Bibles and guts (substitute another b word here if you like). Greg Head brings both to the table at the BOE. Pippin, meanwhile, broke his word and colluded with the more liberal members of the BOE so he can have the gavel. We will see how he governs. But the broader point remains: Monroe County, indeed this country, needs two things in public office: men and women with Bibles and guts. This newspaper, and with us, the people of Monroe County, will be watching to see who has those two essential things to bring health to our hurting nation and community.
Will Davis is the publisher of The Monroe County Reporter. Email him at publisher@mymcr.net.