Wanted man

Forsyth police are asking for help identifying the man in this screenshot. At 10 p.m. on Jan. 3, Forsyth police Inv. Terrance Thomas said that the man backed his GMC truck into the vehicle of an employee of the Hwy. 18 Shell station, across from Lucky’s Café. The collision did substantial damage to the driver’s side of her car. A witness saw the hit-and-run and took a photo but Thomas said none of the combinations he’s tried on the somewhat blurry license plate come back to a GMC truck. Thomas said the man may not have known he hit someone and the victim just wants the man to fix her vehicle. If you think you can identify the man from this store video please call Thomas at 478-994-6022.