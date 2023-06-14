MOODY

A 36-year-old Rincon man with warrants out of Fulton County for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and methamphetamine possession was jailed on identical charges by Cpl. John Cochran on May 8. According to the report from the sheriff’s office, Terrance Orlando Moody passed Cochran near the weigh station on I-75 south around midnight doing 91 mph in a white 2021 Ford Escape. At the stop, the driver’s warrants were confirmed, and the corporal had him step out. 

Moody told Cochran that he had already spent a year in jail for those same charges. Nevertheless, he was handcuffed. Due to his large size, he was cuffed in the front. Moody said there was methamphetamine in a pipe in the front seat of the Escape, explaining that he was a drug user and that it was for personal use. 