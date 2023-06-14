A 36-year-old Rincon man with warrants out of Fulton County for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and methamphetamine possession was jailed on identical charges by Cpl. John Cochran on May 8. According to the report from the sheriff’s office, Terrance Orlando Moody passed Cochran near the weigh station on I-75 south around midnight doing 91 mph in a white 2021 Ford Escape. At the stop, the driver’s warrants were confirmed, and the corporal had him step out.
Moody told Cochran that he had already spent a year in jail for those same charges. Nevertheless, he was handcuffed. Due to his large size, he was cuffed in the front. Moody said there was methamphetamine in a pipe in the front seat of the Escape, explaining that he was a drug user and that it was for personal use.
In addition to the clear glass smoking pipe, deputies also found a loaded 9 mm Sig Sauer firearm just behind the passenger seat, which was well within arm’s reach of the Moody. There was methamphetamine in a blue pill container in the front seat cup holder. There were more methamphetamine crystals found in the same location inside a green bag.
A black safe was in the rear of the vehicle. Moody denied that the safe was his and had no idea where the key was. Deputy Enrique Hogan soon found a silver key sitting on the front passenger seat that fit the lock. Inside the safe was a digital scale, several clear baggies, around 20 syringes, a bag of 1.5 ounces of marijuana and 62 grams of methamphetamine.
Moody was taken to the Monroe County Detention Center to await bonding. Warrants were taken on him for drug trafficking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.