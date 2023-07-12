An employee of the Dollar General warehouse in Juliette is in critical condition at Atrium hospital after falling 20 feet off some shelving and badly injuring his head on Monday, July 10. Monroe County EMS rushed to the Plant Camellia property off Hwy. 87 and stabilized the patient while a Lifeflight helicopter landed in a nearby field and took him to Atrium hospital in Macon. Monroe County EMS chief Matt Jackson told the Reporter they originally planned to fly him to Atlanta but wound up going to Macon due to storms. The accident happened around 3 p.m.
Warehouse worker Lifeflighted, critical after 20 foot fall on head in Juliette
