As Monroe County residents consider the tax assessments they received a few weeks ago and watch news of Monroe County Board of Education and Monroe County commissioners setting the millage rate that will determine the amount of property tax homeowners will pay on the values set on their homes, there is a ray of sunshine that will keep a few of those dollars in their pockets.

Throughout Georgia, homeowners will receive an additional $18,000 exemption this year if they have applied for and receive the standard homestead exemption in their county. They don’t have to apply for the additional exemption; it will be added automatically after all other exemptions are applied.