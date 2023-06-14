As Monroe County residents consider the tax assessments they received a few weeks ago and watch news of Monroe County Board of Education and Monroe County commissioners setting the millage rate that will determine the amount of property tax homeowners will pay on the values set on their homes, there is a ray of sunshine that will keep a few of those dollars in their pockets.
Throughout Georgia, homeowners will receive an additional $18,000 exemption this year if they have applied for and receive the standard homestead exemption in their county. They don’t have to apply for the additional exemption; it will be added automatically after all other exemptions are applied.
Passed by the Georgia legislature earlier this year as House Bill 18, it is a gift from the state to return some of Georgia’s surplus revenue to homeowners. The $18,000 is deducted from the assessed value of the property before the amount of taxes owed is computed.
How much each homeowner will save depends on the millage rate in the county. Monroe County BOE and BOC haven’t set their millage rates, yet. Hall County Tax Commissioner Darla Eden was quoted as saying House Bill 18 could save Hall County taxpayers up to $450. Another article estimated it will save Fayette County homeowners almost $500.
That is on top of the homestead exemption that is already deducted by the county before computing taxes. In Monroe County that exemption is $12,000. Monroe County chief tax appraiser Robert Gerhardt said that among surrounding counties the exemption is only $2,000 in Houston, Peach, Butts, Lamar and Crawford counties, $5,000 in Bibb County and $6,000 in Jones and Twiggs counties. A number of years ago Monroe County commissioners raised the exemption to $12,000 as an incentive for growth in the county.
Gerhardt said that $2,000 is the standard homestead exemption statewide. Only 40 percent of the value of property is taxed; the exemptions are applied to that 40 percent. For a $200,000 house, $80,000 is taxed, with $12,000 subtracted plus another $18,000 for the 2023 tax year ($44,000). There are additional exemptions for those over 62, over 65 and disabled veterans, with income restrictions.
A homeowner must apply for exemptions; applications may be made through April 1 for the next year. Visit Monroe County Tax Assessors office or website for applications and additional information.
One Reporter subscriber called to say that she learned about House Bill 18 by reading the Reporter, a legislative update from Rep. Robert Dickey in the April 12 edition. Dickey let readers know that the legislature amended the state’s 2023 budget to dedicate $950 million in surplus funding to give Georgia homeowners an $18,000 exemption on their assessed home value in 2023.
The caller said she found employees of the Bibb County tax commissioners office unaware of the special 2023 tax exemption and was glad she had learned the information from the Reporter and could make sure her property tax bill was computed correctly.
Gerhardt said that appraisals in Monroe County didn’t increase more than usual this year, because the tax assessors office has worked each year to keep appraisals in line with rising values. He said that appraisals should be 36-44 percent, with 40 percent being the target. Monroe County appraisals are at 39.76; so the state won’t ask for an increase in appraisals.
“We have a lot of new homes [which helps the tax basis], but not enough to offset Plant Scherer,” said Gerhardt. “You want to live where values are going up.”
He said Monroe County appraisers make adjustments each year on a hot spot/cold spot basis, where they note that home sales in a subdivision or specific area of the county are going up or down and adjust appraisals in the area accordingly.
Gerhardt said that in a recently released list of the 20 cities with fastest growing prices for homes in Middle Georgia, Forsyth was #1 and Macon was #2. Juliette and Culloden were also on the list.
For those who have commercial or rental property or undeveloped land, House Bill 18 doesn’t apply. There are some special exemptions for agricultural land, with details available at the tax assessors office and website.