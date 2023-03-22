Despite being very small creatures, ticks can wreak havoc on people and pets. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that ticks can carry a host of diseases, which they may pass on to animals and their human companions. Though Lyme disease gets the most attention, dogs, who tend to spend more time outdoors than cats, may be susceptible to any of these conditions:
• Rocky Mountain spotted fever
Illnesses from tick bites can cause fever, loss of appetite, painful and swollen joints, lameness, swollen lymph nodes, and lethargy. Topical and oral flea and tick products can minimize the number of ticks found on pets, and also prevent the types of long latch times that can lead to disease transmission through tick saliva. In addition, keeping pets away from tall grasses and removing ticks after coming indoors can help reduce the risk for tick-related illnesses.