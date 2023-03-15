Mary Persons junior running back Duke Watson committed to Georgia Tech last week. With 3,676 yards, Watson is already MP’s all-time leading rusher. He averages 7 yards per carry and has 41 career TDs. “We need more like him,” said MP coach Brian Nelson, who called Watson the most heavily-recruited Bulldog since Malik Herring committed to UGA in 2016.
Nelson said Watson, who has offers from lots of D-1, SEC and ACC schools, will still get interest. “Tech will have to keep recruiting,” said Nelson. But he added that Watson has enjoyed several trips to Tech and likes it there.