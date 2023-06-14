Mary Persons senior running back Duke Watson committed to Louisville this past week. Watson, the all-time leading rusher in MP history, had de-committed to Georgia Tech a few months ago and has chosen Louisville, another ACC school, as his destination. Watson and the Bulldogs will begin the 2023 campaign with a scrimmage at Houston County on Aug. 12.
