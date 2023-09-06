Travis Nunn

Believers in Broadcasting WBIB 89.1 FM, Forsyth’s only local Christian radio station is in jeopardy of going off-air. Recently the audio processor stopped receiving the audio for radio frequency on-air abilities which resulted in dead air and ultimately shutting down the station for a day. The audio processor is the mechanism which makes the music sound consistent at the same volume regardless of the volume level when a song was recorded.  Believers in Broadcasting borrowed a processor from south Georgia and had an engineer install it so they could be back on air the following the day, but that cost the station over $500. The broken processor was sent for repairs which also has a cost of over $1100 and doesn’t include bringing the engineer back to reinstall it.

Travis Nunn who operates Believers in Broadcasting with his wife Jennifer says they are no longer breaking even on the day to day operations of the station. He says rent and site maintenance has increased substantially for the tower, which is located between Circle Street and Stuart Avenue behind Cash Liquidators, as well as increased costs in power and internet which has to be supplied to the tower and to the studio. 