Believers in Broadcasting WBIB 89.1 FM, Forsyth’s only local Christian radio station is in jeopardy of going off-air. Recently the audio processor stopped receiving the audio for radio frequency on-air abilities which resulted in dead air and ultimately shutting down the station for a day. The audio processor is the mechanism which makes the music sound consistent at the same volume regardless of the volume level when a song was recorded. Believers in Broadcasting borrowed a processor from south Georgia and had an engineer install it so they could be back on air the following the day, but that cost the station over $500. The broken processor was sent for repairs which also has a cost of over $1100 and doesn’t include bringing the engineer back to reinstall it.
Travis Nunn who operates Believers in Broadcasting with his wife Jennifer says they are no longer breaking even on the day to day operations of the station. He says rent and site maintenance has increased substantially for the tower, which is located between Circle Street and Stuart Avenue behind Cash Liquidators, as well as increased costs in power and internet which has to be supplied to the tower and to the studio.
Believers in Broadcasting is a nonprofit radio ministry funded through listener support. Travis and Jennifer have never taken a salary in the 10 plus years the station has been on the air but the ministry is still not able to support itself. Travis said currently the station is $332 short every month of meeting its normal costs and the added costs of repairs could completely shut him down.
Asked what he needs to keep the WBIB 89.1 FM station on air Travis replied, “We need more donations from listeners and more local business sponsorships. If we can’t secure additional funding the FM radio frequency will be sold. We would resort to just an online radio station. We would then have 1 power bill and 1 internet bill. We’d still have $1,500 a year in music licensing fees and a $500 a year streaming bill but we’d have less equipment to possibly repair.
We appreciate all our current sponsors and listener donors. We cannot ask you for anything more. You have gone above and beyond. We’re asking for new supporters from those of you who are encouraged by this ministry. If you have any additional funds you can donate after you tithe to your local church, we prayerfully ask you to consider giving to our ministry. We are a non profit so all your gifts are tax deductible.”
Listeners can support Believers in Broadcasting by donating online at wbibfm.com. Interested supporters can also email any questions to Travis at wbibfm@yahoo.com.