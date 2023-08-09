Unity, this is a word that gets tossed about in our society often. “We must be unified” or “we need to unite” are statements I have heard and possibly said myself. But is this possible; to have unity in our city, county, state, nation, or world?
Well to find the answer let’s first turn to scripture where we find in John 17 Jesus’s prayer. In this prayer we find one of the many themes is unity. Jesus prays in verse11 that we become one as He and God are one.
Unified as one; that is an endeavor that seems out of our reach and yet Jesus prays for this knowing that oneness or unity is possible for us as He, God, and The Spirit have attained.
How then can we attain this unity or oneness? Only by following scripture, God’s word, and Jesus Christ.
You see, as humans we try in many ways, and yet they always fail, to obtain unity with everyone. The closest I see society as a whole working together unified is when a police officer is parked off the road, set up to catch speeders and everyone going each direction flashes their lights as a warning (friend, slow down--cop ahead).
You see we don’t know who is in the other vehicle and if we agree with them on all things but as a courtesy, one we want for ourselves, (Matthew 7:12), we flash our lights. But, alas, this still isn’t total unity because the police officers are left out.
To obtain the unity Jesus prays for us we must completely surrender to Christ, God’s word. Our try simply isn’t good enough; our works cannot obtain the unity we all desire.
We are divided over things like denominations, music preferences, race, gender, politics, etc. etc. etc. The list is so long of things we divide over that if I wrote them all out the Reporter probably wouldn’t hold them all. And yet I have hope in humanity becoming united one day because I read about it happening in God’s word, in Revelation 21 & 22 when the dwelling place of man will be with God and His with man in the new Jerusalem--a place with no darkness, pain, or disunity, but a place of complete, 100 percent unity inside God’s amazing light.
I look around me and I see so much disunity and sometimes think, "Lord Jesus, come soon." But I know there are so many who don’t have hope in Jesus Christ and need to hear the gospel message that I pray, "Lord if it’s your will, hold off your return until all can hear. "
If you want to know this gospel of Jesus, simply start with John chapter 3. Give it a try and read this one chapter and if the Holy Spirit tugs at you read many more. I am praying for you as Jesus set the example for me to follow.
....so that lost may be found, found may be strengthened, and God may be glorified!
Nathan Jackson is the senior adult pastor at New Providence Baptist Church, 2560 Highway 41, Smarr. The Pastor’s Corner is sponsored each week by the Monroe County Ministerial Association, which meets on the third Thursday of the month at 9:30 a.m. The next meeting will be Aug. 17 at Christ United Methodist Church, 417 N. Frontage Road, Forsyth.