Rev. Marilyn Tucker-Marek

Rev. Marilyn Tucker-Marek

Last week many Christians started observing the church season of Lent on Ash Wednesday. “Lent” is the Old English/Germanic word for “lengthen.” So, for English speakers in the Northern hemisphere, “Lent” means the season when the days begin to lengthen.

For those of us living here in Forsyth it feels more and more like spring each day, with trees and flowers in bloom, and the annual Forsythia Festival just around the corner.