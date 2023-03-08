Last week many Christians started observing the church season of Lent on Ash Wednesday. “Lent” is the Old English/Germanic word for “lengthen.” So, for English speakers in the Northern hemisphere, “Lent” means the season when the days begin to lengthen.
For those of us living here in Forsyth it feels more and more like spring each day, with trees and flowers in bloom, and the annual Forsythia Festival just around the corner.
Yet for those of us observing Lent as a season in the life of a Christian, we do more than enjoy the approach of spring with its longer, warmer days. We recall how our Savior “set his face toward Jerusalem” and, prepared to carry out God’s saving act on God’s time.
This Lent I’m studying, teaching, and preaching on Matthew 26-27, which focuses on Jesus’ journey from the cup to the cross.
In reading about Jesus’ experiences in those last few days, I have noticed how alone Jesus seems to have felt. None of his disciples seem to have really understood what was about to happen or what it would mean, despite all of Jesus’ predictions. From his prayers in Gethsemane to his cries on the cross Matthew shows us how Jesus struggled through, as the old Spiritual put it, “This Lonesome Valley.”
Yet despite the grief and anguish, Jesus spent much of his last few days showing us important ways to connect with God and one another. He went to his place of worship. He gathered for meals with his closest friends. He sang a familiar hymn with those friends. He prayed, pouring his heart out to God. He quoted the scriptures he knew so well, drawing on and interpreting anew their wisdom.
Over the centuries during Lent many Christians observed a fast, abstaining from certain foods. Today we understand fasting may take many forms: abstaining from certain foods; abstaining from social media; limiting screen time as a whole. Ideally, fasting creates space. By giving something up, we open ourselves up.
And observing a fast as a spiritual practice isn’t complete unless we intentionally fill that new space with something that redirects our attention to our relationship with God. We may take many different approaches to filling that newly created space. We may renew our practice of worship, pray, sing hymns or other spiritual songs, read scripture, meditate, sit in intentional silence, or make time for our family and friends.
In his last days Jesus, despite his struggles and loneliness, showed us ways to stay connected to God and nurture our relationships within the communities with which God has blessed us in this life. He struggled, showing us that struggle itself is not a sin. He felt lonely, showing us that when we feel lonely, we are not truly alone. So whatever Lenten practice we choose this year, may we be guided by Christ, and may we know we are never alone.
