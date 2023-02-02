ON THE PORCH
Since the first job of the first man ever made was to name all the animals, I guess it’s no surprise that we, his descendants, are fascinated with our furry friends.
It appears a mother/daughter combo visiting our fair county last week let it go too far though. You can read the full story on the front page. But I’ll give you the Cliff notes.
The 37-year-old daughter went to jail because she was driving on a suspended license. As our ace reporter Steve Reece reveals, she had with her a beloved terrier. And here’s a little tip: if you’re ever arrested with an animal, the pet is going to jail too. But not with you. Pets are confined at the nearby animal shelter until “mom” or “dad” can make bail.
Anyway, so the Kennesaw woman’s mother came from Dublin and sprung her out of jail the next day, on Thursday. They headed to Comer’s Towing in Juliette to get the daughter’s car and then came back to the animal shelter to get the dog, which shelter staff had named “Isis”. But Carlos Santillan, our friendly dog catcher, was out on a call. So Thelma and Louise took matters into their own hands. They snuck into the shelter, got their dog, and fled without paying the fees. Deputies were not amused. The pair went back to Comer’s to get their other car, and there the daughter was arrested again, this time for burglary. You can’t make this stuff up.
When they returned on Saturday to get their dog, again, mama was arrested this time and charged with burglary for her role in stealing “Isis”, which was all caught on video tape.
The great thing about being a small-town editor, especially after 15 years, is you know about everyone. So I called my friend Shane Comer to see how it went down. Sheriff’s reports don’t cover everything, you know.
“I ain’t coming through here no more!” the mother told Comer.
I don’t think they had a good visit to Monroe County. But, as Comer told me, don’t bust into government buildings, and you’ll do just fine here.
I do sympathize with the ladies. We have a new Golden Doodle at our house, “Lucy”, who has us wrapped around her furry little paw. I took her with me delivering Reporters last week. That was fun. Until, that is, she squatted on a few copies of the fresh newspaper, and went tinkle. Yeah, she went home pretty soon after that.
My wife, smart girl that she is, saw an opportunity. Lucy was refusing to use those “puppy pads” we had bought. But maybe she likes to pee on newspapers. We have plenty! Let’s try that.
Strike 2. We spread them in the kitchen, and they’re still dry as a bone. Apparently she only likes peeing on newspapers on my car seat.
Finally, Mrs. Davis resorted to desperate measures. Yes, she bought puppy diapers.
I think it’s ridiculous. We have a big fenced yard with two polars bears to watch her. She can just stay outside.
“No Will she’s too little!” was the reply.
Yet every time we open the front door, she darts outside and plays. The first time she was wearing her diaper, she saw the door open and ran outside. Then she sprinted into the natural area and squatted and did her business. I would have been proud of her. But now we had to (or at least Mrs. Davis had to) change a stinky diaper! Didn’t three human kids provide enough of that fun?!?
With two kids off at college, it appears we are building a petting zoo to keep us company. We’re up to 3 dogs and 3 cats now. I think.
I read on Monday that it was Gene Hackman’s 93rd birthday. I love Gene Hackman, especially in “Hoosiers”, but read several opinions that his best movie was actually “Enemy of the State”. I didn’t recall seeing it so I rented it instead of writing this column. It was terrific. Tense. Scary. But terrific. I was sitting in the basement, my muscles tight watching murderous, rogue federal agents searching the home of the lead character, Will Smith, when suddenly a loud crash came into the basement, and something clamored down the steps. I was convinced one of the agents was in my home and started to wonder where my gun was. And then I heard the cat door slam shut. I realized it was just this dumb stray black cat that enters our home about every fortnight to enjoy some vittles.
Yes I like our pets. But I would never break into an animal shelter to get them back.
Will Davis is the publisher of The Monroe County Reporter. Email him at publisher@mymcr.net.