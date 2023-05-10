ON THE PORCH
There’s a report that county commissioners are considering buying the old Persons Bank on Lee Street, maybe for the tax commissioner. I smell a Hedges.
I am sure one of the arguments would be that it has a drive through. And here I will remind you that when commissioners built their beautiful administration building 14 years ago, they wisely included a drive through, which connects to … you guessed it, the tax commissioners office!
So how does this conversation go? Which commissioner says to himself: well, we just borrowed the biggest amount in county history, $20 million, for a water project which half the residents are not signing up for. Our biggest taxpayer, Plant Scherer, is downsizing, and we have to either cut spending or raise taxes to cover at least a $1.4 million deficit in the fall.
We just built a new building to house, of all things, manila folders and paper — county records. We just bought 12 new fire trucks for $6 million, we’re building a new fire station in High Falls and a new one in Smarr. And now we need to buy a bank building? Where the heck is Dave Ramsey when you need him?
I heard it said one time, and I now believe it, that the greatest asset for a public official is the ability to say “no”. People will come at you with every need in the world. But as with family budgets, county taxpayers also, believe it or not, have a finite amount of funds to meet endless needs. The most valuable asset for a public official is the ability to say no. The late commissioner Jim Ham, whatever his faults, mastered that one. He spent taxpayer money about like he spent his own — to wit, he didn’t.
I keep thinking our commissioners will learn this valuable lesson of public service. I’m still waiting. And in their defense, the man they hired to run county government, Jim Hedges, enjoys spending other people’s money. Since he’s not a Monroe County taxpayer, I can’t say I blame him. Not his elephants, not his circus, and not his burden. But it has to stop.
Like it not, Lee Street, aka Hamburger Hill, is Forsyth’s retail center. It’s the main thoroughfare into the city. It’s lined with burger joints and fast-food palaces, stores and gas stations. For a county government building to occupy such valuable real estate in our business district would be detrimental to the city of Forsyth. That could be a site for a new business, a new bank, or even, glory be, a Chick-Fil-A. Anything but a government office.
As the Public Safety Capital of Georgia, Forsyth has a lot of government building. The Department of Corrections operates out of Tift College. But that’s fine with me, because no one else had the resources or desire to renovate that campus. The Georgia Public Safety Training Center, of course, has a sprawling campus. And the city has a new modernist City Hall, which some have likened to a two-story Best Western hotel.
But the city did one thing right. They abandoned their City Hall on the square in order to turn it over to private enterprise. And that’s why we can all enjoy Scoops ice cream in downtown Forsyth now. The city was following the principle that local business should occupy the best real estate in town. Every government building depends on private ones, home and businesses, in order to exist and operate. Private sector is primary. Government is secondary. We the people are first. Government is second. If families have money leftover, then government should get some. That’s not the way things are going now in America, but that’s the way our founders intended it. And that’s the way it should be in Monroe County. Amen?
P.S. As we go to press, I was told that a potential buyer has Persons Bank under contract at full price, beating the county to the punch. Someone give Jim Hedges a hug, he probably needs it.
Will Davis is the publisher of The Monroe County Reporter. Email him at publisher@mymcr.net.