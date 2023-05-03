PASTOR’S CORNER
Spending Time with God
Thursday, May 4th, is the National Day of Prayer. There will be gatherings all over our nation to pray for our cities, states, our nation, and our world.
Prayer is our part of the vertical conversation we have with God. He speaks to us through His Word and we respond to Him through prayer.
We should certainly do more listening than speaking in that conversation. This means spending time in God’s Word and praying in response. It also means looking to God’s Word for answers to our prayers. The Word of God instructs us on how to pray.
We should pray like Jesus. Jesus set the example by consistently going to His Father in prayer. Mark 1: 35 says, “Now in the morning, having risen a long while before daylight, He went out and departed to a solitary place; and there He prayed.”
Matthew 14: 23 – “And when He had sent the multitudes away, He went up on the mountain by Himself to pray. Now when evening came, He was alone there.”
Luke 6: 12 – “Now it came to pass in those days that He went out to the mountain to pray, and continued all night in prayer to God.”
Luke 22: 41-42 – “41 And He was withdrawn from them about a stone’s throw, and He knelt down and prayed, 42 saying, “Father, if it is Your will, take this cup away from Me; nevertheless not My will, but Yours, be done.””
We should not pray for show (Matthew 6: 5-6). We need to know who our audience is when we are praying. Make sure it is God alone. We should pray with simplicity, knowing that God knows all things and desires to meet our needs (Matthew 6:7-8).
God’s readiness to answer the prayers of His children and His perfect knowledge of what we need should cause us to be simple in our wording. We should pray with perseverance (Luke 18:1-8) and Persistence (1 Thessalonians 5:17).
We do not pray with perseverance to change God’s mind, but to express our total dependence upon Him and conform our mind to His will.
We should also pray with confidence. Matthew 21:22 says, “And whatever things you ask in prayer, believing, you will receive.” Praying in faith does not mean you will always get what you ask for. It means you believe you will either get what you ask for or something better because God’s will is better.
When we pray, we should pray out of obedience. John 15:7 says, “If you abide in Me, and My words abide in you, you will ask what you desire, and it shall be done for you.”
We are praying to our Heavenly Father who knows our every thought and deed. We should seek to honor Him through our lives as we go to Him in prayer. We should be forgiving toward others as we go to Him for forgiveness (Matthew 6:14-15). We should go to Him often in prayer because without Him, we can do nothing.
Let us stay in God’s Word regularly and respond to His Word in prayer. Healthy relationships are built off of healthy communication.
Rev. Brian Moore is the senior pastor at New Providence Baptist Church, 2560 Highway 41, Smarr. The Pastor’s Corner is sponsored by the Monroe County Ministerial Association, which meets on the 3rd Thursday of each month at 9:30 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 417 N. Frontage Road, Forsyth.