Reece's Pieces
We begin our lives drinking milk. Breast milk is the only food we need for survival during the first six months of our lives. After that, we can start eating real food but still, we should maintain a milk diet for another two years. This could be a huge issue for a mother who has babies in a rapid-fire fashion such as my own “birthing person” who was more of a friend than a mother.
Since the time I was a bottle-fed infant, I’ve had a taste for cow’s milk. I can drink it straight, mix it up with some Hershey’s chocolate or strawberry flavoring, and chug down a glass within seconds. It’s the perfect mix for Kahlua. It’s also a necessary ingredient for my nightly bowl of cornflakes. But as it turns out, I’m not normal. According to reputable scientists, a few mutations allow me to produce the enzyme that breaks down milk sugar lactose.
More than 60% of adults are lactose intolerant which means they get sick if they ingest dairy products that have high lactose content. This includes most ice cream, butter, eggnog and cream. It is also advisable that they avoid instant soup, potatoes, and pancake mix. If they happen to give in to the temptation of a cold glass of tasty buttermilk, they could get cramps, feel bloated and sometimes even have diarrhea. A very unpleasant situation.
The consumption of bad milk can bring about a litany of unpleasant issues. I learned this recently after taking a huge swig from a carton that had been sitting at the back of my fridge for probably around a month.
Nancy Hanks Lincoln took a swallow of milk that came from a cow that had eaten some white snakeroot plant. Within days she died of milk sickness. They buried her at the age of 34 and although her young son Abraham was only nine, he helped construct her coffin.
President Zachary Taylor died in 1850 after only 16 months in office supposedly from eating cherries and drinking ice-cold milk. He was at a July 4th celebration held at the spot where the Washington Monument now stands when he took his lethal gulp of the possibly tainted moo juice.
Although the earliest domestication of cattle took place more than 10,000 years ago, humans have only been consuming milk for around 6,000 years. It took at least four thousand years before some curious farmer was standing in his cattle pen one day watching twin calves go at it beneath a bulging udder. I imagine he thought that whatever the calves were drinking must be tasty, so he tossed out what grog he had left in his clay cup and squeezed out a taste of that un-homogenized, non-pasteurized, but strictly organic milk for himself. Even though that first cup of milk was quite warm, it must’ve been delicious to that early agronomist because soon folks everywhere were sitting on stools beside docile bovines squeezing multiple teats two hands at a time.
Milk is mentioned in the Bible over 50 times in the Old Testament alone. We all know about the land flowing with milk and honey, the most beautiful of all lands. The Israelites wandered in the wilderness for 40 years to reach that promised place. I can assure you that all that stumbling around wasn’t just for the milk.
While picking out a half gallon of my favorite beverage (next to sweet tea that is) in Ingles the other day, I noticed the many different choices of milk. There’s whole milk of course, which is what I drink due to the high fat content. The next shelf over is well-stocked with skimmed milk and semi-skimmed milk. There’s also the expensive organic. Then there’s flavored, condensed and evaporated. Over in the baking aisle, you can find the powdered version.
There are many uses for milk besides drinking. You can place frozen fish in a bowl of milk as it thaws, and it will taste much fresher. Mix it with oatmeal and you can wash your hands. You can polish silverware and soothe sunburn and bug bites. If you want to look pretty, make a paste, smear it on your face, and slap on a couple of cool cucumbers. You can soften skin, clean leather and remove ink stains from your shirt. All with milk. And of course, there’s the soap.
Not long ago my girlfriend gave me a bar of goat’s milk soap as a birthday gift. At first, I was hesitant to try to make myself clean with anything that came out of a stinky goat but after that last sliver of Irish Spring went down the drain, I was forced to give it a try. I now am scented with an aroma that’s much more manly than springtime and my green aura has dissipated.
I’ve milked this column long enough. Excuse me while I go crumble up some warm buttered cornbread and drop it into a tall glass of sweet milk.
Steve Reece is a writer for the Reporter and a known crime fighter. Email him at stevereece@gmail.com.