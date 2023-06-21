Sloan Oliver

Sloan Oliver

JUST THE WAY IT IS

Some of my initial childhood heroes are still my heroes - early astronauts (the original Mercury seven, Yuri Gagarin); explorers and adventurers (Daniel Boone, Lewis and Clark, Thor Heyerdahl, Chuck Yeager, etc.); and those who displayed great physical courage (such as the Alamo defenders). At the same time, I’ve re-evaluated and replaced other childhood heroes – sports figures are the best example, who, at one time, held themselves to a higher standard; today have no loyalty except to themselves. Lately, I’ve found a new category of heroes – bold thinkers who defied the accepted truth to discover the actual truth – Galileo is a great example. Finding such heroes requires studying the history of learning – what society thought was true at that time, and how those bold thinkers changed the truth. Let’s learn about one of my newfound heroes. 