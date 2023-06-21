Some of my initial childhood heroes are still my heroes - early astronauts (the original Mercury seven, Yuri Gagarin); explorers and adventurers (Daniel Boone, Lewis and Clark, Thor Heyerdahl, Chuck Yeager, etc.); and those who displayed great physical courage (such as the Alamo defenders). At the same time, I’ve re-evaluated and replaced other childhood heroes – sports figures are the best example, who, at one time, held themselves to a higher standard; today have no loyalty except to themselves. Lately, I’ve found a new category of heroes – bold thinkers who defied the accepted truth to discover the actual truth – Galileo is a great example. Finding such heroes requires studying the history of learning – what society thought was true at that time, and how those bold thinkers changed the truth. Let’s learn about one of my newfound heroes.
Today, many people falsely believe that Columbus didn’t know the earth was round. They think that Columbus’ men feared sailing off the edge if they went too far. Such thoughts about early navigators only show one’s misunderstanding of those who lived centuries or millenniumsffv ago. In Columbus’ day, learned people knew the Earth was round. They just didn’t know its size. However, they should have because 1700 years (or so) before Columbus, Eratosthenes calculated Earth’s circumference with remarkable accuracy. How he did so makes an interesting story.
Early civilizations (Sumerians, India, China, etc.) had a variety of ideas about the shape of the earth and the universe. Thousands of years ago, Earth was thought to be a flat disk encircled by water and domed by the sky. Generations of early astronomers watched the repeating patterns of the moving heavens and became remarkably accurate with their observations of the movements of the stars. However, until the Greeks, none of them questioned the flat earth, domed sky theory.
In the early 6th century BCE (Before Current Era), the Greeks concluded that Earth must be a sphere/globe. They arrived at that conclusion by logic and observation. Philosophers such as Anaximander, Socrates, and Plato considered a sphere to be the most perfect mathematical form and shape. Since a sphere is the most perfect shape, by logic and reason, Earth must be a sphere as well. To argue otherwise would be to deny order and logic in the Universe. Second, they knew Earth was a sphere based on what they observed. The moon and the sun were round, so the earth must be round as well. Furthermore, the Greeks knew that the farther north one traveled, the higher the polar star rose in the sky; just the opposite happened if one traveled south. Also, you couldn’t see forever. When a boat sailed away from shore, it eventually dropped out of sight. And when approaching the shore, mountain tops appeared first followed by the base. How could that be? The only logical explanation - the planet must be a large sphere to explain a ship sailing out of sight and to explain the changing elevation of the North Star based on one’s geographic location. The question was, how large is that sphere? Enter – Eratosthenes.
Eratosthenes (276?-195? BCE was a Greek mathematician, astronomer and geographer. He is often called the Father of Geography and is best known as the first person to (fairly) accurately calculate the circumference of the earth. (Additionally, Ptolemy attributes that Eratosthenes calculated the tilt of Earth’s axis as 23° 51’15” but that’s a story for another day.) Eratosthenes was born in Cyrene (modern-day Libya) which is where he began his education. At age 20, he went to Athens to further his studies. Ten years later, he was offered the position of head librarian of the Library of Alexandria in Egypt, a very prestigious position. At that time, Alexandria was one of the world’s premier centers for learning.
Shortly after arriving in Egypt, from travelers, Eratosthenes heard that at noon, on the longest day of the year, the sun cast no shadow down a well at Syene (modern-day Aswan); meaning, at noon on June 21st, the sun was directly overhead. From observation, he knew that the sun always cast a shadow at Alexandria (his location). Knowing that the earth is round, Eratosthenes thought he could use this information, about shadows, to determine Earth’s circumference.
Eratosthenes made several astute assumptions. He assumed that the sun was a great distance from Earth (it is but the actual distance back then was unknown) and thus all sun rays are parallel to one another. From all available information, he considered Syene to be due south of Alexandria. Eratosthenes figured, if he could accurately measure the angle of the sun’s shadow in Alexandria at the same time there was no shadow in Syene (Aswan), by using simple geometry, he could calculate the circumference of the earth.
At noon on June 21st, he measured the shadow length of an obelisk in Alexandria, and, based on the obelisk’s height, by simple measurement determined that the sun was 7.2° from the overhead. That 7.2° is 1/50th of a circle’s 360°. (Note – Eratosthenes was amazingly accurate. By our best modern calculation, the difference in latitude between Alexandria and Syene is 7.2°.) Thus the circumference of the earth was 50 x the distance from Syene to Alexandria. But what was the distance between the two cities?
Again from travelers, Eratosthenes learned that camel caravans required 50 days to travel between the two cities; and caravans traveled 100 stadia each day. That meant that Syene and Alexandria are 5,000 stadia apart. (Note – Some references claim he hired a man to walk and measure the distance between the cities. Regardless of how Eratosthenes came up with 5,000 stadia as the distance.) Then, using simple math, Eratosthenes calculated Earth’s circumference as 50 x 5,000 stadia = 250,000 stadia.
But what is the length of a stadia? A stadia was the length of a foot race around a “stadium.” Today, we’re not exactly sure of the distance of a Greek stadia. However, the best estimate is that the 5,000 stadia are approximately 800 kilometers. So, 800 Km x 50 = 40,000 kilometers or 24,855 miles. Today, scientists calculate the Earth’s circumference as 24,901 miles, meaning that Eratosthenes was extremely accurate given that he only used geography, a compass, and his knowledge of camel caravans for his measurements. And though he didn’t have a GPS satellite, Eratosthenes had a brain and used it to good effect. (Note - Historians are not 100% certain as to Eratosthenes’ stadia length, so his calculations could have been off by up to 10%; still remarkably accurate for his time period.) If only Columbus had known about Eratosthenes.
