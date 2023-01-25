Rooster

Rooster says welcome to Forsyth. (Photo courtesy Mackenzie Rosser)

A rooster has been helping greet visitors to Forsyth coming in on Tift College Drive in front of Ingles in recent weeks. Locals agree Forsyth is a good place to roost, unless you’re a rooster of course. The bird was outlawed by city council in 2017, but as of press time he had not been captured by local authorities. 