There will be a lot of new faces at Monroe County Schools when the doors open for the 2023-24 school year on Tuesday, Aug. 1, and many of them will be new school system employees. Monroe County Schools welcomed 69 new employees, teachers and paraprofessionals, to its annual Teacher Induction Program (TIP) July 19-21, which was held at the Monroe County Fine Arts Center.
Last year Monroe County Schools had a total of 79 teachers and support staff at its TIP sessions; in 2021 there were 57, and in 2020 it was only 38. There were 53 new teachers and paraprofessionals at TIP before school started on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.
TIP included a bus ride around the county for new teachers to learn where their students live and how far some of them travel before arriving at their classes each morning. The hour-plus bus ride is something Monroe County Schools started about a decade ago with now-retired T.G. Scott Principal Dr. Dick Bazemore providing some history and information about Monroe County on the ride.
This year the Central Office team of Dr. Becky Brown, Jessica Evans, Kari Buckindail and Jake Davis hosted the student-view tour of the county. It included Chriswood subdivision, Bell Town, the Village, Forsyth city park, Monroe County Recreation Department, “hamburger hill,” the William Hubbard Complex and a drive-by all six schools in the Monroe County School System.
Brown said that Monroe County’s 87 buses travel approximately 5,600 miles each day taking children to and from school. In perspective, it is 2,500 miles from Forsyth to San Francisco. There are just over 90 employees in the Monroe County Schools Transportation Department.
“It’s important to know your students and where they go home every day,” said Brown.
The new personnel at TIP were invited to take this space to introduce themselves to the community that supports them. They were asked to tell you a little about themselves, who they are, why they want to teach in Monroe County and what is important to them outside of their jobs.
Not everyone took advantage of the invitation, but we appreciate and welcome those who took a little time out of their busy schedules to respond. Thank you to Kari Buckindail, who facilitates school communications, and all of the school principals who helped identify the faces in the pictures and put the information together to share with you.
Please tell them how glad you are that they are here.