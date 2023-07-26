There will be a lot of new faces at Monroe County Schools when the doors open for the 2023-24 school year on Tuesday, Aug. 1, and many of them will be new school system employees. Monroe County Schools welcomed 69 new employees,  teachers and paraprofessionals, to its annual Teacher Induction Program (TIP) July 19-21, which was held at the Monroe County Fine Arts Center. 

Last year Monroe County Schools had a total of 79 teachers and support staff at its TIP sessions; in 2021 there were 57, and in 2020 it was only 38. There were 53 new teachers and paraprofessionals at TIP before school started on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.