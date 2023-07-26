The West Georgia Wolves open their 2023 football season on Thursday, Aug. 31 against Limestone College at home. On that evening, there will be two men from Macon the coaching headsets from Head Coach David Dean’s staff.

Defensive coordinator Nate Masters, a 2004 graduate from Mt. de Sales Academy, and Director of Football Operations Will Patterson, a 2006 graduate of First Presbyterian, bring a Macon flavor to the Wolves sideline. 