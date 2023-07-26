The West Georgia Wolves open their 2023 football season on Thursday, Aug. 31 against Limestone College at home. On that evening, there will be two men from Macon the coaching headsets from Head Coach David Dean’s staff.
Defensive coordinator Nate Masters, a 2004 graduate from Mt. de Sales Academy, and Director of Football Operations Will Patterson, a 2006 graduate of First Presbyterian, bring a Macon flavor to the Wolves sideline.
After finishing in the quarterfinals at Mt. de Sales in his junior and senior seasons, defensive back Masters signed with Maryville College and later transferred to the inaugural LaGrange College Panther team in 2006.
After graduation, Masters started his coaching career at LaGrange before moving to Berry College in Rome, where he spent eight seasons, six as their defensive coordinator.
Masters joined the West Georgia staff in 2021 and immediately had results. His 2021 defense was ranked 28th nationally, and the Wolves’ defense was critical to their 8-2 record last year.
Coach Masters is married to Stephanie, and they have two sons, Myles and Eli.
After graduating from First Presbyterian, in 2006, Coach Patterson took his football skills to Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee, where we played guard and long snapper.
After graduation, he began coaching as a strength and conditioning coach at the University of Alabama-Birmingham. Then he took a high school opportunity at Eagles Landing Christian School.
He moved back to Macon in 2013 under Head Coach Bobby Lamb. Coach Patterson said, “It was good to be back home, and Coach Lamb did a lot to help me in my career.”
After five seasons, it was time to move on. He shared, “Coach Lamb had a candid conversation with me about my career, and I decided to accept an opening in Carrollton as West Georgia.”
Coach Patterson started as the tight ends coach but has transitioned to the running back coach and holds Director of Football Operations tiles.
He continued, “As the Director of Football Operations, I handle the administrative tasks of ordering equipment and planning team travel and logistics. I also plan and run our summer football camps, which are always special for us.”
But recruiting may be one of his most important roles. His area of responsibility is the Middle Georgia area, where he has seen first-hand how good the talent can be.
He said, “High school football is so big in Macon and the surrounding areas. I get to see so many great players up close and convince them to be a part of what we are building here at West Georgia.”
Coach Patterson is married to the former Sara Walsh, and they have a daughter, Ellie.
The Wolves are expected to make another run toward the NCAA Division II playoffs. The Macon connection of Coach Master and Coach Patterson will be vital in making this happen.