powdery mildew disease

These leaves shown evidence of powdery mildew disease.

As we are definitely into the peak of summer in Middle Georgia, I am receiving quite a few questions regarding ornamental and landscape issues. We have received quite a bit of rain this spring and early summer, and because of the wet and humid weather ornamental issues are popping up all over the place. 

Leaves are losing color, flowers are falling off, and brown patches are appearing in turf;  these are just a few of the issues and questions I am seeing and hearing. In this article I will discuss powdery mildew; but as always, if you suspect your plant has a disease or insect problem, call your County Extension Office and schedule an on-site consult with your Extension Agent. 