As we are definitely into the peak of summer in Middle Georgia, I am receiving quite a few questions regarding ornamental and landscape issues. We have received quite a bit of rain this spring and early summer, and because of the wet and humid weather ornamental issues are popping up all over the place.
Leaves are losing color, flowers are falling off, and brown patches are appearing in turf; these are just a few of the issues and questions I am seeing and hearing. In this article I will discuss powdery mildew; but as always, if you suspect your plant has a disease or insect problem, call your County Extension Office and schedule an on-site consult with your Extension Agent.
Powdery Mildew- Powdery mildew is a disease that affects a variety of plants, woody and herbaceous. This disease is very prevalent in Monroe County. You will likely find it on ornamentals from May to October but the highest amounts are in May and June.
Powdery mildew is fairly easy to recognize. Leaves, flowers, and young shoots of ornamental trees are heavily coated with white to grayish powdery patches. The shoots, leaves, and even flowers may later be distorted or stunted. This disease is not a death sentence to established ornamentals, but you do not want it spreading to young trees or flowering plants.
Treatment of powdery mildew includes- increasing air circulation by removing limbs and leaves, removing infected parts of the plant, and application of a fungicide. Reach out to your UGA Extension Office for the latest recommendations for fungicides, and always remember to follow the label.