Essays are due at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 5 on the topic “What I love about Monroe County” with $700 in cash on the line. Monroe County will celebrate its 202nd Birthday on May 15, and as is a Reporter tradition, residents can win big prizes by submitting essays on the topic, “What I love about Monroe County”. Monroe County’s Todd Tolbert is offering $700 in prizes for the “What I love about living in Monroe County” essay contest. Judges will name a first and second place in two categories, youth (up to 18) and adult (over 18). Essays must be at least 400 words and may be emailed to publisher@mymcr.net. The deadline is 5 p.m. on Friday, May 5.
The winning essays will be published in the May 10 edition.