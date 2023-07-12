Narrow-mouthed toad

Narrow-mouthed toads are only about an inch long. Although they live throughout most of Georgia, they are seldom seen because they spend most of their lives in burrows beneath the ground. (Photo by Angela Dupree)

MONROE OUTDOORS 

Taxonomists face the challenge of classifying the world’s plants and animals into discreet groups of like individuals. For example, the deer family encompasses all of the various species of deer. This is a straightforward process.    