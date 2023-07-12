MONROE OUTDOORS
Taxonomists face the challenge of classifying the world’s plants and animals into discreet groups of like individuals. For example, the deer family encompasses all of the various species of deer. This is a straightforward process.
However, from time to time, taxonomists encounter a species that is somewhat different from what appear to be its closest relatives. One such creature is the narrow-mouth toad (Gastrophyne carolinensis).
This amphibian looks much like a toad; yet it is a bit different from all other toads. For example, it has a smooth skin that is free of what we commonly refer to as warts (parotoid glands). Consequently, it is not a true toad.
In addition, while true frogs have webbed feet, the narrow-mouthed toad does not. However, since the narrow-mouthed toad closely resembles both frogs and toad, taxonomists created a family (Micropylidae) for it and other members of its clan.
This frog-like amphibian is only 0.6 to 1.2 inches in length. Females are a bit larger than males. Its head and back are flat while its body looks much like a large raindrop. It has a pointed head. A discernable fold of skin extends across the head just behind the eyes.
Its back varies in color from dark gray to yellowish brown and is speckled with bluish spots. Interestingly, the narrow-mouthed toad can change its color day to day as well as its mood. The narrow-mouthed toad’s underside is mottled. In addition, its hind feet are equipped with horny structures that enable it to dig into the ground.
In spite of the fact that the narrow-mouthed toad can be found throughout the state with the exception northeast Georgia, Peach state residents rarely see it. I have personally lived in Monroe County for more than a half century and only seen one on my property.
This begs the question, “Why aren’t these fascinating creatures seen more often?” Part of the reason is that they mostly live in areas with sandy or loamy soil. In my case, my soil is best described as hard red clay. That, coupled with the fact that the narrow-mouthed toad spends most of its life in a burrow beneath the ground, makes the chance of me seeing one slim.
The best time to spot a narrow-mouthed toad is during its breeding season. However, on rare occasions, they sometimes turn up beneath boards left on the ground, as well as under logs and rocks. My daughter recently discovered one hiding beneath a flowerpot.
The narrow-mouthed toad prefers to live in pine and mixed pine-hardwood forests. As such, they sometimes inhabit backyards carved out of these forests. A key habitat component is a close proximity to ephemeral pools. These low places temporarily flood during the year.
The best time to find a narrow-mouthed toad is after heavy rains leave patches of standing water all about during its breeding season (April-October). When this occurs, male and female narrow-mouthed frogs emerge from their subterranean homes and gather in sites such as flooded roadside ditches, low places in woodlands and fields, and deep ruts in dirt roads.
Once they reach their aquatic breeding areas, males gather around the edges of the pools and begin calling. Often they call while clinging to vegetation with only their noses protruding above the water. The calls are love songs directed at females. Once you hear one of the calls, you cannot help but wonder why a female would be attracted to what we perceive as being loud and irritating. The call sounds much like an extremely loud electronic buzzer (Weeeeeee…). These calls can last anywhere from less than a second to four seconds,
Once a male attracts a female, he climbs atop her back and secrets a substance that temporarily “glues” him to her back. She then lays 100-150 eggs in several batches scattered around the pool. After mating, the narrow-mouthed toads return to their underground lairs.
The fertilized eggs left behind are in a race against the clock. The eggs must hatch (2-3 days) and the tadpoles that emerge must transform into adults before the pool that they are living in dries up. This transformation takes from 30 to 70 days.
Narrow-mouthed toads live on a diet composed primarily of ants and termites. However, they will also dine on small beetles and other invertebrates.
The narrow-mouthed toad secretes a toxic substance that deters most predators. Consequently, only garter snakes and copperheads regularly feed on them.
If you happen across a narrow-mouthed toad, you should avoid touching it with your bare hands. The same toxic chemical that wards off the toad’s predators is mildly toxic to humans. Consequently, if you touch a narrow-mouth toad with your bare hands, immediately wash them. If you do not, and then touch your mouth or eyes, you can experience a burning sensation that can last an hour or more.
The narrow-mouthed toad has been living here since long before the arrival of the first European settlers. I hope that as time goes on it will remain a part of our amazing rich natural heritage.
Terry Johnson is a retired Program Manager of the Georgia Nongame-Endangered Wildlife Program. He has written the informative column ‘Monroe Outdoors’ for the Reporter for many years. His book, “A Journey to Discovery,” is available at The Reporter. Email him at tjwoodduck@bellsouth.net.