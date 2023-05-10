Monroe County turns 202 on May 15, and these locals won our annual essay contest to celebrate
The Georgia legislature created Monroe County on May 15, 1821. Every year, the Reporter celebrates our birthday by holding the “What I love about Monroe County” contest to build community pride. The contest has been sponsored since its inception by Monroe County native and businessman Todd Tolbert. Tolbert generously provides $700 for prizes. Congratulations to everyone who participated. Maybe take time yourself to pause this Monday, May 15 and give thanks for living in a great county, and think of ways you can make it a better place to live.
1st place youth: Madaline McCoy
“Did you ever make it out of that town where nothing ever happened?” Hello by Adele.
How many songs have you heard about making it out of a small town and moving on to bigger better things? Today’s society is completely centered around big cities. People see those from small towns as isolated, sheltered , country bumpkins. What they don’t know is that they are the ones that are missing out. They have yet to learn that bigger isn’t always better. Most people won’t realize the benefits of a tight knit community until something in their life happens and they lack the support they need.
About two years ago the daughter of some family friends, Madeline Monroe Sanders, was diagnosed with brain cancer. While they were in the hospital the entire community banded together to help this family. For the duration of Madeline’s stay she was showered with cards and drawings from classrooms of children both at her school and dance studio. Her two siblings were cared for and taken to and from their activities each day. Upon their return home their friends and family lined their street with supportive t-shirts and posters celebrating the return of the beautiful, kind, and sassy princess that she was. Throughout the long and difficult process of treatments various fundraisers were held to help relieve the burden of hospital bills. With each new obstacle they faced, the people of Monroe County did their absolute best to stand alongside them and overcome it.
In the midst of Madeline Monroe’s battle, my aunt, Erika Giduturi, began a battle of her own. In August of 2021 my aunt was diagnosed with bile duct cancer and given 6-12 months to live. We were told that the only cure was a liver transplant, which she could only be eligible for if she went through chemo and radiation therapy without the cancer growing at all. The odds of this were very slim and my entire family was devastated. However we did not give up and began the process of trying to find her a liver. Like with the Sanders, we were not alone, we had all of Monroe County behind us. The community backed us the entire way. Throughout the months of chemo and radiation various people set up a rotation to drive her to Atlanta every single day and stay with her during treatment. While she was gone others provided care to her three children. One special lady in particular took charge of homeschooling her two oldest children. Every single day people from the county cooked and delivered meals so that the family could come home to dinner ready for them, after long days of work, school, and treatment. When her treatment was done and she needed to find a liver, the county banded together to fight against the insurance company who was denying her assistance. After months of countless hours and sleepless nights that my mom and various other members of the community spent haranguing the insurance company, they gave in. In March of 2022, seven months after her diagnosis, my aunt received a liver transplant and was declared cancer free.
Why do I love Monroe County? It’s not because of the ridiculous amount of pizza places or our fantastic Walmart; I love Monroe County because Monroe County loves and supports its people. Without the incredible support from our community my aunt could have and probably would have died. She would have left behind a husband, three children, four sisters, and an entire passel of nieces and nephews, who wouldn’t have known what to do without her. It is because of this community that she and her family are thriving as they are today. In September of 2022, after a long exhausting battle, Madeline Monroe beat cancer and went to join her savior. This angel never lost her joy and is an inspiration to those she left behind. I can’t imagine walking the road that they have walked without the love, prayers, and support of this community. I have no doubt that the inhabitants of Monroe County will continue to walk alongside these families and families like them.
So here’s to Friday night football games, concerts on the square, taco week, and the best Christmas parade around. These are just a few of the reasons I love MY hometown.
- Madaline McCoy
1st place adult: Kathy Lee
Monroe County celebrates its 202nd birthday this year, the same year I celebrate 59 years of living and being educated here. It would be 61 years, but I strayed from the county for a few years when I was in my twenties. When I returned as a proud landowner of some acreage in Bolingbroke, it was with a husband who was not a native of the county. He had become quite familiar with Monroe County when we were dating. In fact, our first outing involved a full Saturday of Monroe County activities. These activities consisted of the May Day parade that started at the Tift College campus, a delicious lunch at the Dairy Queen where CVS is now located, helping with the pony ride at the city park’s May Day arts and crafts festival, a visit to High Falls to view the scenic lower falls, and to top it all off, supper at Falls View Restaurant. Two years later, we were married and building a home here.
My career eventually required a transfer from Macon to the dread ATL. I drove 65 miles each way for sixteen years. When asked whether I would ever consider relocating, I always replied in the negative. I told my coworkers that I liked living in a place where I could go to the grocery store and see my relatives and the friends I made when my kids were in band and playing local sports. Where else could I run into a cousin who greets me with, “Hey Sugar,” hugs me, and says that she just saw my mama in aisle 11? Or see my son’s Pre-K teacher at a Backlot Players production and she remembers both my son AND me from almost 30 years ago?
Monroe County has had a number of local characters beloved by the citizens. Sammy Martin would have to be at the top of this list. I can still see in my mind Sammy wearing one of his many uniforms and saluting my father’s funeral procession as it went past him on the way to the cemetery in 1984. He regularly performed this act as a sign of respect for the county’s deceased.
Through Facebook I was recently reminded of another local character. I remember hearing about Lewis A. (Lap) Ponder when I was a child. He was known for throwing a baseball over the courthouse on a routine basis. This feat gained Mr. Ponder celebrity status in the annals of Monroe County. A local Facebook page provides a tremendous community service by posting stories about such colorful happenings, allowing older generations to reminisce and younger generations to gain a fuller picture of the “olden days.”
The most recent local celebrity I have had the pleasure of knowing is Pat Corley, who selflessly gives her all to Monroe County Save a Pet. She is currently driving around with donations in the back seat and trunk of her car that she has picked up for a yard sale Save a Pet is sponsoring. I know because she has met me twice in the grocery store parking lot to retrieve my donations. I do not trust myself to drop them off at the Save a Pet facility without adopting more dogs. Monroe County is fortunate to have Pat and this organization.
On the topic of funerals, Monroe Countians are an excellent support system when a death occurs. Of note in my experience is the group from First Baptist Church that provides a meal and gathering place for the family and friends of a deceased church member. A most heart-wrenching example of this community spirit in a time of loss was when the entire county came together and mourned the loss of Deputy Michael Norris of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. His memory continues to be kept alive by family and friends through local memorial events and scholarships.
Over the years I have witnessed Monroe County’s growth and its many facelifts. While Tift College is no longer a Monroe County educational institution as such, it has gained new life in the form of State Offices South at Tift College, headquarters of the Georgia Department of Corrections. The May Day arts and crafts festival has evolved, relocated from the park, and been rebranded as the Forsythia Festival. The Green Tomato Festival is now an established county event as well. A new generation of businesses has breathed new life into downtown Forsyth. Through all of these changes, Monroe County retains its colorful personality and Southern charm.
And that is what I love about Monroe County.
- Kathryn Lee