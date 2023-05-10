Winners of the “What I love about Monroe County contest”

Winners of the “What I love about Monroe County contest” were, from left, Journey Maurice (second place youth), Madaline McCoy (first place youth), Kathy Lee (first place adult) and Calliway Selman (second place adult). Todd Tolbert sponsored the contest with $700 in prizes.

Monroe County turns 202 on May 15, and these locals won our annual essay contest to celebrate

The Georgia legislature created Monroe County on May 15,  1821. Every year, the Reporter celebrates our birthday by holding the “What I love about Monroe County” contest to build community pride. The contest has been sponsored since its inception by Monroe County native and businessman Todd Tolbert. Tolbert generously provides $700 for prizes. Congratulations to everyone who participated. Maybe take time yourself to pause this Monday, May 15 and give thanks for living in a great county, and think of ways you can  make it a better place to live. 