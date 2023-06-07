ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN
There is a lot of speculation and guessing about what the developer is going to do with his $7.8 million purchase of the land at the High Falls I-75 exit.
A few months back there was speculation, optimism and a barrel full of rumors when the City of Forsyth extended their city limits up near the Johnsonville Road exit. It didn’t take long before a local developer/county commissioner jumped on the opportunity to develop a “small house community” and has thence announced he wants to build the homes and haul them up to his development. I haven’t been up their lately but will made the effort this week for an “ooh ah”.
HIGH FALL residents are inundating Facebook questioning what is going on and what is the “project” going to be now that the land has been purchased at the High Falls interchange. My suggestion is contact the county zoning officer and the county commissioner in whose district the mystery project is going to be located. Better yet, attend a county commission meeting en masse and ask the question. The county commissioners do not like not having the ability to answer and do not like to be intimidated by questioning what they don’t know.
NOW THAT the Monroe County School superintendent has retired, I wonder if he will get a “sweetheart” retainer or whatever you want to call it, you know like making more money as a consultant than when he was a full-time employee as assistant school superintendent.
FROM WHAT I am hearing the “updated” 300-plus page UDO is going to be a bitter pill for just everybody to swallow. It now is an “extreme” document and not what Monroe Countians are used to. For one example the original version barred vinyl siding on homes.
In my opinion, Monroe County is in a critical stage of development and some type UDO should have been in place several years (terms) ago. Already we are way behind the development curve. Thank goodness we have county water almost at 100% locations but we are still having to depend on Butts and Bibb County as well as the city of Forsyth for our county water.
I am dependent on a septic tank as probably a majority of county residents. To me, a county wide sewer system should be of a more priority than UDO.
A friend of mine, when I was with Six Flags and Great Southwest Industrial Park, had the adage “it is great when you can take advantage of growth. But when growth takes advantage of you, you will have problems.” We took advantage of that adage at Six Flags and Great Southwest Corporation and both ventures were and still are a success. We are at that stage in Monroe County and as one countian expressed, “our city and county governments are in the “catch-up” stage” and not able to take advantage of grow and growth is taking advantage of us.
IF YOU don’t think I-75 is not a “cash cow” for our local governments, you need to read “Busted”. Last week’s showed 42 total busted with only six from Monroe County. Not all were from the interstate.
Need to find out just how much our Probate Judge collects in fines from the Weigh Station. It is my understanding the fines go into the county coffers. Hey, maybe the county manager or the county finance officer knows. Maybe the county Public Information Officer can provide the amount to us citizens.
SUING GEORGIA Power for the issues at Plant Scherer will probably be as long and drawn out as the county line issue. Both longer than some resident’s life span! A special suggestion for Will, Diane and Steve: what is the status of the county line issue? Are we still paying lawyers or are they just on a retainer forever?
THESE FROM “High as a cat’s back, low as a snake’s belly”: “Honey let’s go to bed, I think company wants to leave”. And this one applicable to a lot of politicians: “He’s not as smart as he thinks he is, and he ain’t as dumb as everybody else thinks he is”. And this one: “the rooster does the crowin’ but the chicken delivers the goods”.
