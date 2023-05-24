 Are your pear or apple trees looking burned on the ends of the limbs and leaves? Are you noticing a real distinct Shepherd’s Hook or “upside-down J” on the leaves? If you answered yes to these questions your pear and/or apple trees likely have Fireblight.

Fireblight is a disease that is highly destructive and highly infectious. It is caused by bacteria and is a problem in Georgia and can be more prevalent in some counties than other counties. Monroe County is showing a large number of trees being infected this year. Fireblight attacks leaves, shoots, blossoms, fruits, and roots of infected trees. 