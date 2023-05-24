Are your pear or apple trees looking burned on the ends of the limbs and leaves? Are you noticing a real distinct Shepherd’s Hook or “upside-down J” on the leaves? If you answered yes to these questions your pear and/or apple trees likely have Fireblight.
Fireblight is a disease that is highly destructive and highly infectious. It is caused by bacteria and is a problem in Georgia and can be more prevalent in some counties than other counties. Monroe County is showing a large number of trees being infected this year. Fireblight attacks leaves, shoots, blossoms, fruits, and roots of infected trees.
This disease will affect plants in the Rosaceae family, including trees and shrubs in orchards, nurseries, and landscapes. The plants may include but are not limited to Serviceberry, Flowering Quince, Cotoneaster, Hawthorn, Apple and Crabapple, Almond, Plum, Cherry, Pear, Rose, and Spirea.
What symptoms will my trees exhibit? The bark at the base of twigs infected with the blight will become water soaked, then they will get dark, sink in and dry out. Cracks may develop where it was water soaked. Young twigs and branches will die on the terminal end and look burnt or rust-colored. Branches will likely be bent in the shape of a Shepherd’s Hook on the tips. The dead fruit and leaves do not usually fall off the plant.
Typically, the disease enters the plant through natural openings, such as flowers or wounds. This is why it is common in the spring. The disease will begin running through the new growth before it moves to older wood. This disease spreads to healthy plants from diseased plants very quickly.
Managing this disease is not an easy task. During the spring and summer, prune out infected branches 8-10 inches below the damage. Do not prune while the plants are wet. Between each cut, dip the pruning tools into 70% isopropyl alcohol or 10% bleach solution. This prevents the cutters from spreading the disease from the infected to the non-infected area.
Always avoid high-nitrogen fertilization. Avoid splashing water on the plants. Chemical control is not always effective and always needs to be applied preventively. Applying a fungicide containing basic copper sulfate (Kocide) or an antibiotic (Agrimycin) to reduce infection in years that it is warm and humid while flowering and leaves emerging. Applications of Agrimycin would need to begin at the start of blooming and continue every 3-4 days during the bloom period. Applications of Kocide should begin at bloom and continue every 7 days during bloom. Re-applying after a rain.
A good rule of thumb is to plant resistant varieties. Reach out to your local county extension agent for more information on resistant varieties. If your tree is infected, it is important to do your part in helping stop the spread of Fireblight. Many people may remove the tree if infected.
**The information in this article was derived from Fireblight: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment
Martinez, Alfredo and Pearce, Mila
•Fertilize your lawn per your soil test recommendation
•Apply grass seed to any bare areas
•If you did not already, it’s not too late for a soil test
•Service lawn maintenance equipment (change the oil, air filter, lawnmower blades, add string to the trimmer, etc.)
•Check your lawn irrigation for leaks and that the sprinkler heads are aimed to the correct location
•Prune bushes that flower before May, once they have bloomed
•Freshen up flowerbeds, remove and discard old decaying debris
•Plant annual plants for a color pop
•Remove/flip over anything that holds water before mosquito breeding seasons such as tires, buckets, barrels, etc.