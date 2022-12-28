You might be interested in what is expected for the upcoming year:
• The end of the COVID-19 pandemic. The head of the World Health Organization said back in September that the world has never been in a better position to end the crisis which has killed over six million people. Even so, some predictions are that there will still be many sightings of people driving alone in their cars and riding bicycles while wearing masks.
• The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency will launch a satellite with an exterior built of wood. Japanese carpenters are famous for their skill and as a carpenter myself, I’m looking forward to seeing if their dove-tail joints will hold together on lift-off. Wood is much cheaper than aluminum and when the satellite falls out of orbit and reenters the atmosphere, the 4” cube will go out in a glorious ball of fire. Unlike a big chunk of Chinese metal crashing down who knows where. The head of the team building the satellite, Japanese astronaut Takao Doi, said the project will lead the way to “allowing even children who are interested in space to make a satellite.” I don’t know what small children he knows.
• A fashion trend that started with the caveman is on its way out. If you’re in the market for a new mink coat, you could probably get a pretty good deal if you rush out to California before Sunday. As of Jan. 1, 2023, California will become the first state to ban the sale and manufacture of new fur products. The law also includes shoes or handbags made with any type of fur. The bill was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2019, and fashion designers including Versace, Gucci, and Giorgio Armani have already stopped using real fur. Included in the bill is a ban against most animals from performing in circuses. Animal rights activists shut down two industries in that state.
• We will enter the New Year sharing the globe with over 8 billion other earthlings. The world’s population wasn’t supposed to reach that number until 2023 but a few of us got into a big hurry. I know that sounds like a lot of people packed on the planet and the count is growing by the second, but I’m not all that concerned. Someone did the math and figured out that everyone on earth could fit into the State of Texas. That gives each person only the space of a small room with few amenities, but still, we could survive if we had to. There are 15.77 billion acres of inhabitable land on the planet. If this acreage was divided equally (which it never will be) each person would receive 2.3 acres. We’ll probably be all right if we keep bunching up in big cities as we do.
• Also coming up in 2023, human-like robots will be performing duties as bartenders, greeters, and concierges at fancy cooperate events. Some models will be programmed to serve as companions for older adults. Ideal for those whose children never visit. Elon Musk showed off two humanoid robot prototypes back in September that can do simple chores like watering plants and the like. If all goes well, you will be able to place an order for your own personal butler in maybe 3-5 years.
• A list of predictions couldn’t be considered complete without mentioning those of the famous Nostradamus who prophesied way back in the 1500s that 2023 is basically going to suck. His believers who claim to understand his 4-line verses, or quatrains, say that we can look forward to more natural disasters, civil unrest and hostilities, and the likelihood of World War 3. Old Nostradamus has never been known for making cheerful predictions. He also predicted we would see a hybrid human-monkey soldier created in a Russian laboratory and that a meteorite the size of a blue whale will hit the Earth with an alien species inside just waiting to get out and take us over. Okay, then.
• Another fortune teller who some like to compare to Nostradamus, Baba Vanga, a Bulgarian mystic who died in 1996, said that there’s a solar storm headed our way next year that could have calamitous consequences, knocking out power grids and causing widespread havoc and financial markets to bottom out. The good news is that it will be one heck of an aurora. She also predicted the earth’s orbit around the sun will shift dramatically which is going to mess up everything leaving no survivors. But Baba Vanga never officially recorded her thoughts, so who knows what she was really thinking? Only a few even care.
• I’m no Nostradamus or Baba Vanga but my own prediction for the upcoming year: Despite the Forsyth city council giving developer Otis Ingram until February to resume work on his Forsyth Station Senior Community on Brooklyn Avenue before they consider condemnation proceedings, we will still be driving past the ugly blight this time next year.
Steve Reece is a writer for the Reporter and a known crime fighter. Email him at stevereece@gmail.com.