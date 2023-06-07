Stop the presses! I agree with our editor on the issue of school choice and state vouchers for parents to use at least their child’s share of state tax dollars to help pay for their child’s private education. But of course there are some edits I just have to make to Will’s editorial published last week.
Pointing out the local superintendent’s salary is an easy target. But I have to ask, what salary would the CEO of a multimillion dollar enterprise with more than six hundred employees likely earn? I’m sure it would be several times $180,000.
And then there’s the statement that “average teacher pay is over $60,000 per year in Georgia.” True enough, although in Monroe County in 2023 a teacher with a Master’s Degree would also have to have seventeen years of experience to reach that amount. On top of that Will compares annual teacher salaries of $60,000 to Monroe County’s median per capita income of $32,599. Does he realize that a two parent/two child family would have to have combined salaries of $130,400 to achieve that level? Apples to apples, Will, please.
I do agree with Will on the value of private schools. Now and throughout my 45-year career as a public school educator, I have valued private schools, religious schools, and home school options. I want students to be educated in different ways so that, in years to come, they can bring multiple approaches to the currently unimaginable problems we’ll certainly be facing. Not every problem will be a nail; we can’t only educate hammers.
And, if a private school or home school setting is willing to evaluate themselves and their students on the same agreed upon assessments required of public schools and publish those results along with student demographics annually, I am more than willing to have state education dollars follow the child. Too many private schools have been unwilling to publish test results and retention/graduation rates. Accountability linked to taxpayer support is fine with me.
In a previous essay, Will noted that he attended high school at St. George’s School in Rhode Island. This fine institution charges the parents of day students over $51,000 per year. That’s roughly five times the money spent per child by Monroe County Schools and certainly doesn’t include serving any severely handicapped children as is required of public schools.
Taxpayer funded vouchers provided to children attending private schools is something I can support if the results are measured in the same manner and published so that the taxpayers who pay the bills can see what they’re funding.
Interestingly, St. George’s School is located at 372 Purgatory Rd. In some religions it’s a way station to Heaven. It’s also a reminder that the road to Hell is said to be paved with good intentions. Taxpayer vouchers without increased student effort and fewer student distractions will continue to result in mediocre returns on all of our investments.