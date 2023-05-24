JUST THE WAY IT IS
The world has good guys and bad guys. Bad guys (BGs) are sneaky, conniving, lying, schemers. Society relies on good guys (GGs) to protect us. GGs wear white hats, come swooping in to protect the weak and vulnerable, advocate for the disadvantaged, and fight for truth, justice, honesty, and the American way.
Political parties and politicians are bad guys in waiting. They connive and lie to steal elections. (The Dems tried in 2016 but were successful in 2020.) The media are the GGs against political skullduggery because they’re charged (by the Constitution) to hold accountable those political BGs by insuring any chicanery is brought to light. The justice system is the second line of defense for the GGs because they investigate, prosecute, and punish those responsible for any shenanigans. The BGs know that GGs are just waiting to catch and imprison them. Knowing that, most potential BGs behave themselves and stay within the confines of the law. Thus, by doing their jobs, GGs protect society which keeps BGs on their best behavior.
What happens when the GGs become as dishonest as the BGs, when they echo and advance the same lies and fake stories as the BGs? When that happens, society is no longer protected. Instead, we have out-of-control BGs, running amok, with little fear of reprisals or of being caught. Even worse, we no longer have any GGs because the few remaining become discouraged, throw up their arms and join the BGs. Welcome to the United States’ current political system and justice system, as exposed by the Durham Report (DR).
Flashback to summer 2016, Hillary and the entire Democrat Party (the BGs) accused Candidate Trump of colluding with the Russians to steal the upcoming election. After Trump was elected those accusations went on hyperdrive. The BGs screamed for an investigation. Robert Mueller was appointed special counsel to investigate possible Trump-Russia collusion. The media joined the BGs by siding with Hillary and the Dems. They (both sets of BGs – Dems and media) were biased and kept screaming Russia, Russia, and collusion, collusion. It was nonstop. After two years, the Mueller Report completely exonerated Trump - no collusion was found because there was NO collusion. Hillary’s accusations were 100% bogus. To uncover the origins of the Russia collusion hoax, Attorney General Bill Barr appointed John Durham to investigate how the hoax began.
The Russia hoax kept President Trump’s administration, and the country, in chaos for two years while Mueller investigated, trying to find something to pin on Trump. In a parallel investigation, the Democrat controlled House investigated the Russia collusion claims. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Eric Swalwell (D-CA) held daily press conferences claiming they had irrefutable proof that Trump stole the election. Daily, the media (now the BGs) echoed the Dem’s false claims. For years, the duo set of BGs (Dems and media) worked in tandem, in an ever increasing crescendo of Trump hatred.
Back to Durham, after four years of investigating, last week the DR was released, all 306 pages – and it exonerates Trump by proving the government cabal consisting of the justice department, the FBI, and the Intel Community are no longer good guys. That cabal (the Swamp) was in on the Russia hoax and attempts to frame Trump from the very beginning. Durham irrefutably proved the former GGs have turned to the dark side. They’ve become as corrupt as the Democrats. Actually, they’re worse. While we expect Dems to lie and connive, we expect GGs to be the backstop and hold the Dems accountable. Durham showed that the FBLie helped Hillary and helped the Dems frame Trump. The FBLie spied on his election campaign, spied on him after elected and continued spying even when president. The FBLie tried to recruit British Intel into the hoax but the Brits found the probe so absurd they refused to participate. The FBLie leaked reports in a continuous slow-drip of never ending accusations, the intent being to remove President Trump from office. This was a seditious coup d’état planned by Hillary and cronies, implemented by the corrupt Swamp (the Justice Department, FBLie, CIA, and Intel Community), and enforced by a corrupt media.
Republicans, and the American people, must understand that the massive federal government now works for the Democrats and against the Repubs. The Swamp, the Deep State, call it what you like, has sabotaged the policies of Republican presidents, they investigate them, and leak against them. When we have Democrat presidents; the bureaucracy works in unison with Dems to issue regulations and rules to do end-runs around Congress and thwart political opponents.
Durham proves that the FBLie has become America’s Stasi little different than the KGB, Gestapo or any other police-state enforcers. The FBLie enforces Democrat’s policies by targeting opponents – Trump being the current target. The FBLie had no basis for and no evidence to begin any investigation against Trump. That didn’t matter, he was their target. So, they ignored evidence, refused corroborating evidence, falsified information, did everything it could to protect Hillary; all with one goal in mind – destroy Donald Trump. Like him or not, Trump is the victim of a targeted, illegitimate investigation that continues to this day; the greatest victim in American political history.
It should scare everyone that the FBLie, and its police-state tactics, is still in place using its powers to protect Biden and others, while targeting Trump, Repubs, and anyone who voices opposition. Get this, back in 2016, both Obama and Biden were briefed about Hillary’s plan to use the Swamp to frame Trump with Russian collusion. Biden has known since the very beginning. The FBLie assisted Hillary, Obama, and Biden by using illegal FISA warrants to surveil and spy on Trump. It’s all in Durham’s report. And since Biden’s been president, the FBLie has investigated pro-life groups, silenced Twitter users, and targeted protesting parents and Catholics.
The Durham Report confirms that in 2023, America no longer has good guys protecting us from the bad guys. Instead, the bad guys (Dems) have joined forces with GGs, turned bad, to gain and maintain power. The Dems and their FBLie aren’t finished investigating and destroying Trump. Currently, other investigations are ongoing trying to pin more hoaxes on him. You Repubs need to understand, once they’re finished crushing Trump, they’re coming for you.
Final Thought: The only way to fight this massive bureaucracy is to starve it of money. Deny funding to the FBLie (prevent further investigations) and the IRS (who’s trying to hire 87,000 new agents).
Sloan Oliver of Bolingbroke is a retired Army officer who writes a weekly column in the Reporter. Email him at sloanoliver@earthlink.net.