ON THE PORCH
“Let me make the songs of a nation, and I care not who makes its laws.”
- Andrew Fletcher
We focus a lot on these editorial pages and, in this country, on who is making our laws and what those laws are. And necessarily so. America is supposed to be a self-governing nation where the people rule. That’s why newspapers like this one are so important. We tell citizens what their government is doing. And hopefully, citizens tell the government in turn what they do and do not want them to do. The people are supposed to rule.
But 18th-century Scottish politician and writer Andrew Fletcher noted an important corrective to the all-politics, all-the-time mentality. “Let me make the songs of a nation,” wrote Fletcher, “and I care not who makes its laws.”
Fletcher’s point is that culture, the songs we sing (you might add the movies we love or the books we read) have more sway over human hearts than any law Congress imposes.
You see the power of music as millions of Americans mourn the death of Jimmy Buffett this past week. His loss will certainly strike a deeper chord than the death of any glad-handing politician who spent a few decades making empty speeches and passing bills he never read.
My father is a devoted Parrothead who has attended Jimmy Buffett concerts across the eastern seaboard. One of my first memories as a boy was when my mother was out late playing bridge. Dad would put Buffett’s “Cheeseburger in Paradise” record on his stereo and turn it all the way up. My dad, brother and I would dance the night away, singing along with Buffett.
Buffett struck a chord by singing about Americans’ love for margaritas, beach trips and escapes from work and drudgery. The fact that he seemed to live the same kind of laid-back, easygoing life that he sang about made his music all the more attractive.
Recently, I started listening to “Cheeseburger” again, not only because I love cheeseburgers but also to pass such great music on to my 9 year old son. As I did, I was impressed that the lyrics are smarter than you might expect from a song about cheeseburgers.
“Heard about the old-time sailor men
They eat the same thing again and again
Warm beer and bread, they say, could raise the dead
Well, it reminds me of the menu at a Holiday Inn”
I bet the late Jack Treadwell, long-time owner of the Forsyth Holiday Inn, wasn’t a big fan of the song. His Holiday Inn had one of the best restaurants around.
Buffett goes on to contrast the abysmal old-time sailor grub to the juicy cheeseburgers they enjoy today.
“But times have changed for sailors these days
When I’m in port, I get what I need
Not just Havanas or bananas or daiquiris
But that American creation on which I feed”
Buffett’s celebration of the cheeseburger is a good reminder of the importance of enjoying the small pleasures of life.
Buffett’s family announced that he died from an aggressive form of skin cancer. That’s perhaps not surprising for a guy who sang about chasing the sun and the beach. For cheeseburger lovers like myself, it was a relief that it wasn’t related to his cholesterol levels.
And we lost another music legend, albeit of lesser influence, over the weekend. Smash Mouth lead singer Steve Harwell died at just 56 of liver failure.
It never occurred to me that I was familiar with his work until I read that one of his biggest hits was “All Star”. Hey, that’s on my “playlist” too, I thought.
“Hey now, you’re an all star
Get your game on, go play
Hey now, you’re a rock star
Get the show on, get paid
And all that glitters is gold
Only shooting stars break the mold”
Smash Mouth drummer Greg Camp once explained that they wrote the song to encourage fans who might be getting bullied. And the opening lyrics make them a believable story:
“Somebody once told me the world is gonna roll me
I ain’t the sharpest tool in the shed
She was looking kind of dumb with her finger and her thumb
In the shape of an “L” on her forehead”
Sadly, the New York Times’ savage obituary for Harwell reminds us why music alone cannot save this country. Rather than celebrating a successful singer and songwriter, NYT writers Claire Moses and Ben Sisario savaged him for not being sufficiently subservient to the government’s lies about COVID.
“In August 2020, while many parts of the country were still under major restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic, Smash Mouth appeared at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, a huge annual event in South Dakota, and performed before thousands of fans — very few of whom, according to reports and videos of the event, were wearing masks or taking any precautions,” they wrote. I started to say they sound like a couple of hall monitors from high school who got too many wedgies for being tattle tales. But actually, it’s more serious than that. They sound like totalitarian communists. They continued: “Mr. Harwell drew cheers from the crowd — but wide condemnation elsewhere — when he said from the stage, “We’re all here together tonight, and we’re being human once again,” and made a crude dismissal of the viral threat.”
So in his death, Harwell was not remembered as an influential artist but as someone “widely condemned”.
It is reminiscent of what communists did when they took over China in the 1930s and imposed their brutal Cultural Revolution. They would drag anyone insufficiently loyal to the evil communist regime to a violent “Struggle Session”. These poor souls would be publicly humiliated, accused, beaten and tortured by people with whom they were close, to teach them the lesson. And so the NYT, the mouthpiece of this country’s communists, indulges in “Struggle Sessions” against nonconformists daily, even when they’re dead.
So the problem that conservatives have in our nation’s current bitter divide is this: The side that wants to win will always beat the side that just wants to be left alone. Read that again.
We’re up against a totalitarian left that wants total control of every aspect of our lives, and does not brook dissent. It’s communism. And as starving Cubans and Venezuelans would tell you if they were not too scared to speak freely, it’s gonna take more than a song to stop the ascendant communists in this country, from the Biden White House to the New York Times on down.