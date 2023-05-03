monarch butterfly

The large, showy monarch butterfly seen in Monroe County in the summer spends winters in mountains near Mexico City. (Photo/Terry Johnson)

MONROE OUTDOORS

Each year one of the reports I look for is the report that details the results of surveys conducted each winter on the monarch butterfly’s wintering grounds. It provides an estimate of the number of monarchs wintering in Mexico as well as the status of the butterfly’s winter habitat.