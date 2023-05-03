MONROE OUTDOORS
Each year one of the reports I look for is the report that details the results of surveys conducted each winter on the monarch butterfly’s wintering grounds. It provides an estimate of the number of monarchs wintering in Mexico as well as the status of the butterfly’s winter habitat.
Recently a report detailing the results of these surveys, conducted by the World Wildlife Fund-Telemex Foundation Alliance and the National Commission and Mexico’s National Commission of Protected Areas, was released.
These large orange and black butterflies winter in the forested mountains almost two miles above sea level east of Mexico City. Cedar, pine and fir trees cloak the landscape. The area is known as the Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve.
It is hard for anyone that has never visited this special place to visualize what it actually looks like during the winter. During this time the wintering butterflies literally blanket the trees in large roosting clusters.
The surveys that took place this past winter revealed 145 acres of the monarch’s wintering habitat had been degraded. This represents a significant loss in habitat compared to what was lost the previous year. The previous year’s surveys found 47 acres of wintering habitat were rendered uninhabitable by monarchs in 2021.
The annual report also addressed how much of the wintering habitat was occupied by the butterflies this past winter. Since it would be impossible to count all of these individuals, researchers measure the amount of habitat they occupy to extrapolate the number of monarchs wintering there based on this acreage. It seems that the number of monarchs roosting fluctuates from year to year; it averages roughly 21 million per 2.5 acres (one hectare).
This year’s report indicates that biologists found the amount of forested wintering habitat used by wintering monarchs plummeted 22 percent. This means roughly only 5.46 acres of woodlands was used by the butterflies this past winter. In comparison, monarchs occupied 7.03 acres during the winter of 2021-22.
This means that the winter population found in the mountains of Mexico was somewhere around 114.6 million.
To put this all in perspective, monarch experts tell us as many as 1 billion monarchs were there as recently as 1996.
In describing the staggering loss of monarchs, Tierra Curry, a senior scientist at the Center of Biologist Diversity wrote in 2022, “The 90 percent drop in the monarch population is a loss so staggering that in human population terms it would be like losing every living person in the United States except those living in Florida and Ohio.”
While there appears to be no immediate end to the loss of wintering habitat in Mexico, researchers have learned that the size of the monarch population that winters in Mexico is influenced by a number of factors, including weather conditions encountered by the butterflies while migrating through the southern United States.
Such factors determine the size of the monarch’s summer population. For example, it does not bode well for them when the weather is colder, wetter, hotter or drier than normal. The weather during the spring, summer and fall are also critical. If that is not enough, monarchs face a litany of other perils while living on their breeding grounds, including the use of herbicide-tolerant corn and soybean seeds (today practically all corn and soybean fields in the heart of the monarch’s breeding range are planted with the genetically modified seeds).
This year the majority of the monarchs left their winter sanctuary by March 7. Indeed, they face an uncertain fate. However, hopefully, efforts here in Georgia and throughout the United States and Canada to enhance their habitat will help ensure that later this year many more of these iconic butterflies will wing their way south than did so in 2022.
Terry Johnson is a retired Program Manager of the Georgia Nongame-Endangered Wildlife Program. He has written the informative column ‘Monroe Outdoors’ for the Reporter for many years. His book, “A Journey to Discovery,” is available at The Reporter. Email him at tjwoodduck@bellsouth.net.