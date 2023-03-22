I love studying church history, and George Whitefield (also known as George Whitfield), was one of the most influential evangelists of his generation. Although born in England, Whitefield had a passion to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ in America.
He crossed the Atlantic 13 times to preach the gospel in the American colonies. His preaching style was charismatic and dramatic. Whitefield would often shout the word of God and tremble during his sermons. His sermons were so powerful and moving, that Jonathan Edwards sat and wept as he listened to Whitefield preach in his church. Edwards and Whitefield became friends, and both preached during the revival known as “The Great Awakening” that took place in the 1700s.
Whitefield was known for his compassion and he raised money to support various charities, including an orphanage in Georgia. Benjamin Franklin once emptied his pockets to support the orphanage Whitefield sponsored. Franklin also helped to finance an auditorium in Philadelphia for Whitefield to preach in, which was later donated as the first building of the University of Pennsylvania.
Approximately 80% of American colonists heard at least one of Whitefield’s sermons. Benjamin Franklin once calculated that Whitefield’s voice was loud enough to be heard by a crowd of 30,000 people. Known for his “booming” voice, a man reported hearing him a mile away. Plus, the man repented of his sins and became a Christian!
When he was a young man, Whitefield dreamed of being a preacher. He attended Oxford University in England. Without any financial assistance from his family, he paid for his education working various jobs. It was also at Oxford that his dramatic, worldwide ministry began.
This short summary of Whitefield’s ministry leads me to ask a question. Do you feel the call to preach? Even if preaching is not your spiritual gift, God wants to use the talents and gifts He has given you to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ! If you are a son or daughter of God, let your light shine! With passion, you also can share the “good news” of the gospel!
Carolyn Martel is the long-time former advertising manager for the Reporter who writes a weekly inspirational column. Email her at carolynmartel1@bellsouth.net.