PASTOR’S CORNER
oday, as we honor Father’s Day, I want to speak to the many fathers among us. As Christians, we are well connected to our Heavenly7 Father. the Bible has taught us to love, obey, honor and glorify His Name. We know that He is there through all our trials and tribulations and will lead us to the path of righteousness as He forgives us of all our sins.
We know that He will provide shelter for us during our times of storms, we know that He will clothe us when we’re naked, He will feed us when we’re hungry, He will answer us when we pray, He will heal us when we’re sick and He will constantly walk by our side. We kno9w that His love is unconditional and that His love is everlasting.
Of these things and more, we know that we can be and are sure of. But, how about the men down here on earth to whom we give the title father; how do we know to call them by that name?
Webster defines father simply as a male who has begotten a child. Stephen Kendrick, writer and producer at Kendrick Brothers Films, an Albany, Ga. Production company that prayerfully blends, encourages and inspires its audience with resources t6o strengthen their families and personal relationships, liars seven roles a father plays in the life of his family. I must say, I like this expanded definition much better than Webster’s. The seven roles are: Provider, Protector, Leader, Teacher, Helper, Encourager, Friend.
In many cases, it is the leadership of the father that determines the spiritual direction of the family. To add a little to these seven steps:
1 Timothy 5:8 says, “But if any provide not for his own, and especially for those of his own house, he hath denied the faith, and is worse than an infidel.”
Proverbs 24:24 state that, “Whoever spares the rod hates their children, but the one who loves their children is careful to discipline them.”
Proverbs 22:6 tells us, “Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.”
In Joshua 24:15 we learn, “And Joshua said unto all people…. Chose you this day who ye will serve…. But for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.”
Matthew 7:12 says to us, “Therefore all things whatsoever ye would that men should do to you: do ye even so to them for this is the law and the prophets.”
Matthew 22:37-38 says that Jesus said, “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.” 38 “This is the first and greatest commandment.”
And finally John 15:16-17 tells us, “You did not choose me but I chose you and appointed you so that you might go and bear fruit— fruit that will last— and so that whatever you ask in my name, the Father will give you.” 17 “This is my commandment: love each other.”
I leave you with these thoughts. When a father takes his rightful place in a house, that house becomes a home. And when a house becomes a home, it becomes a spiritual sanctuary for a family to be nourished and grow into the likeness of our Heavenly Father.
Proverbs 3:3-4, “Let love and faithfulness never leave you; bind them around your neck, write them on the tablet of your heart. Then you will win favor and a good name in the sight of God and man.”
Happy Father’s Day to all the dedicated fathers out there!
