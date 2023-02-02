Nominations are due Friday, Feb. 17 for Monroe County Businessman of the Year.
The Reporter publishes its Men at Work special edition each February and honors the Businessman of the Year on the cover and with a feature story.
This service allows you access to our online content at no additional charge for the duration of your print subscription. Please note, your online access will begin in correlation of your first print delivery. If you are already receiving your paper you will have access upon entering your account number
Please contact us if you have any questions 478-994-2358
This allows you access to our online content for the period determined by payment
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Pass
|$10.00
|for 1 day
|One-Month Access
|$20.00
|for 31 days
|One Year Access
|$50.00
|for 365 days
Both in and out of County Print Subscriptions.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year In County
|$50.00
|for 365 days
|1 Year Out of County
|$60.00
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Free access for current print subscribers
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Nominations are due Friday, Feb. 17 for Monroe County Businessman of the Year.
The Reporter publishes its Men at Work special edition each February and honors the Businessman of the Year on the cover and with a feature story.
Past winners include Dr. Clell Morris, Eddie Rowland, George Emami, David Davis, Greg Head of Head Heating and Air, Ken Davis of Davis Plumbing, J.C. Starr of Starr Heating and Air and Mike Dodd.
Send your nominations of up to 500 words to publisher@mymcr.net by 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, or fax to 994-2359 or drop by the Reporter office.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!