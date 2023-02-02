Mother, daughter duo did, and now face felony charges
A Kennesaw woman and her mother were arrested for breaking into the Monroe County animal shelter on Jan. 26 and stealing their own dog after the daughter had bonded out of jail for driving without a license.
“I’m gonna go around Monroe County next time,” sighed the mother to tow-truck owner Shane Comer.
The fiasco started around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25 when Monroe County deputy Enrique Hogan stopped Holli Elizabeth Bedingfield, 37, of Kennesaw. Hogan noted that Bedingfield’s license was suspended and she conceded she hadn’t paid a parking ticket. She was taken to jail. While she was jailed, deputies took her black and white Boston terrier, which was in her car, to the nearby animal shelter.
Her mom, 64-year-old Jackie Bedingfield, came from Dublin the next day and bonded her out and they went to the animal shelter to retrieve her dog. Here’s what happened next according to a report: animal control officer Carlos Santillan was out on a call so no one could let them in at the time.
So Bedingfield, along with her mom, walked around the office for a while and then went to the back of the building in an area under construction and entered a door. The mother and daughter then went into the kennel area and took the terrier from a cage before exiting the building and leaving in an SUV without paying the shelter fees. The entire episode was caught on the shelter’s surveillance camera.
Santillan returned shortly thereafter and found the dog was gone and called Monroe County deputies. Santillan showed deputy Cody Maples the video footage. Maples learned that Holli had returned to Comer Towing & Recovery to retrieve her other vehicle.
Shane Comer, owner of Comer Towing, said Lt. Michael Hull called him and said don’t give her the car because the daughter stole the dog and we’re coming to arrest her. So Sgt. Thomas Haskins went to the lot and returned Holli to the Monroe County Jail and the dog was returned to the animal shelter. Holli was bonded out again later that day.
The family returned on Saturday, Jan. 28 to retrieve the dog from the shelter. But while there, deputies arrested the mother, Jackie Bedingfield, for burglary for her role in Thursday’s heist.
The mother told Comer she was done with Monroe County.
“I ain’t coming through here no more,” she told Comer.
Sheriff Brad Freeman said it’s their job to stop people if they’re breaking into property without permission, even if it’s the animal shelter.
“That dog won’t hunt here,” said Freeman.