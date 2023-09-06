Carolyn

CAROLYN’S CORNER 

I need to ask a serious question. If you are Christian, have you ever doubted your salvation? I ask the question, because I had a conversation with a man last week who had no assurance that he was saved. He had no assurance that he would go to heaven when he died.  So what was nagging him?  He recounted that he had done a lot of crazy, wild things when he was a young man, and he “hoped” that the life he was living now and the good things he was doing “might” get him into heaven but he wasn’t sure. First of all, the Bible says we are not saved by our good works. Ephesians 2:8-9 says,”For by grace you are saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is a gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast.” 