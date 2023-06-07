hummingbirds

Over the last week, hummingbirds have been seen in large groups at Monroe County feeders, which is usually not the case until July. (Photo by Terry Johnson)

 Picasa

MONROE OUTDOORS

In spite of the fact that our knowledge of hummingbird behavior is expanding at an unprecedented rate, it remains obvious that we still have a lot to learn about these tiny birds. For example, hummingbirds currently visiting some Monroe County back yards bear this out.