MONROE OUTDOORS
In spite of the fact that our knowledge of hummingbird behavior is expanding at an unprecedented rate, it remains obvious that we still have a lot to learn about these tiny birds. For example, hummingbirds currently visiting some Monroe County back yards bear this out.
Typically, hummingbirds do not appear in flocks at our feeders until July. During the months of May and June, local hummingbird fanciers are lucky to have a single hummer at their feeder on a daily basis. Those homeowners that see two or three feel extra special. The truth of the matter is a surprising number of individuals do not see any ruby-throated-hummingbirds at all.
This scenario began to change at least as early as 1997. Back then, without warning during the latter part of May into early June, an unusually large number of hummingbirds converged around nectar feeders across the county. I remember being surprised to learn a few hummingbird fans were feeding six times more food than they normally would at that time of the year. This phenomenon has continued to some extent each year since.
However, nothing prepared my wife and me for the number of birds we are currently hosting in our back yard. Up until May 22, we were seeing anywhere from one to three hummingbirds at one time. Consequently, all it took to keep the birds happy was a single feeder only a quarter full of nectar.
Then on the 22nd eight hummers were seen dining at our single feeder. By May 27, we were seeing 16+ at a time. The explosion of hummingbirds has necessitated that we fill two feeders (one large and one small) full of sugar water. Even then, we have to fill the feeders to the brim twice a day. The hummingbirds were consuming eight cups or more of sugar water a day. To say the least, we have never seen anything like it. We typically do not see this many birds until July or August.
When a similar situation first occurred more than two decades ago, I captured and banded many of the birds that were swarming around our feeders; all proved to adult males and females.
Although I have not attempted to band any birds this year, all of the males I have seen have been adults. It is impossible to tell whether the females are adults or immatures unless you capture them and carefully examine their bills. I find this perplexing as, under normal circumstances, adult males and females should still be occupying breeding territories instead flocking around feeders.
I suspect that the availability of food may be playing a key role in what is going on this year. Since late December, we have experienced some odd weather. After suffering through extremely cold days in late December into January, the weather turned unusually warm for an extended period to time. One of the impacts of these spring-like conditions was that many plants bloomed extremely early this year.
This was eventually followed by an unexpected hard freeze. It could not come at a worse time for peach growers and homeowners alike.
According to peach farmers, up to 95 percent of many varieties of peaches were lost to the freeze. It was also devastating to hosts of plants that had survived Georgia winters for decades. Some were killed while others that were blooming or just beginning to leaf out had their blossoms and foliage frozen when temperatures reached freezing.
\We are still assessing the impact of the early spring and late freeze. However, it is abundantly clear that many plants need to have their blooming periods synchronized with the emergence of wild pollinators.
Such has not been the case for many plants that bloom in early spring. The plants need the insects to pollinate their flowers and pollinators need the food the blossoms provide them.
One such pollinator is the ruby-throated hummingbird. It needs the food (nectar) these plants generate as well as the tiny insects that also rely on flowering plants for their livelihood. When numbers of these tiny insects crash, hummingbirds are not able to find and eat the protein they need to sustain themselves and their rapidly growing young.
It also appears that populations of butterflies and other insects are lower for this time of the year.
Perhaps because we are not seeing as many nectar plants blooming, coupled with fewer tiny insects, this year has forced hummingbirds to rely on feeders more than they usually do at this time of the year. Who knows?
It will be interesting see if the number of hummingbirds we expect to see drops back to a normal level followed the highly anticipated July surge.
I would like to know if this scenario is playing out in your backyard. This information would reveal whether what I have been seeing at my home is a local situation or a countrywide issue. In the meantime, until the pieces of this puzzle fall into place, we are going to enjoy watching the hummingbirds draining our feeders each day.
Terry Johnson is a retired Program Manager of the Georgia Nongame-Endangered Wildlife Program. He has written the informative column ‘Monroe Outdoors’ for the Reporter for many years. His book, “A Journey to Discovery,” is available at The Reporter. Email him at tjwoodduck@bellsouth.net.