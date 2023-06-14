ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN
Monroe County is right now being inundated with a lot of rumors, speculation and even some anticipation. But no one I have talked with is admitting anything but piling on rumors, more speculation and guessing with anticipation. It is turning into an everyday guessing game and becoming more prevalent than the downtown Forsyth Methodists’ noon time chimes.
One has to wonder why the Forsyth City Council called two meetings, one after the other, and what they are going to reveal. Hopefully a new industry is going to be announced in conjunction with the chamber of commerce and the development authority. Or maybe the Forsyth CVB is announcing a new motel coming to join the 14 others. There is speculation that it’s going to be big, like cancelling the city’s contaminated water pipe line to the Ocmulgee River.
Then there is the rumor a new Forsyth city manager is going to be named at one of the two called meetings.
Over at the county, what’s going to be built at the I-75/High Falls interchange is just about anybody’s guess right now. One High Fallian said she had no idea but she and a bunch of neighbors were anxiously waiting for the “first” permits to be issued and then they will know what is going to be built, There is a lot of nervousness in the “wait and see” how High Falls will be affected.
This is worth repeating what I learned working with industrial developers, city, county governments and the federal government: it is great when you can take advantage of growth but when growth takes advantage of you, You have inherent problems that arise and it becomes catch-up. Continuously attempting to catch-up, it is easy to fall further behind. As the old adage says: you can’t spend yourself out of debt.
THE LATEST Forsyth Hotel/Motel tax report---collected in February---- showed the city collected $52,698.25 in the tax with $21,079.30 going to the Forsyth invention and Visitors Bureau to promote the city’s tourism attractiveness and local hotels/motels who collect the hotel/motel tax. The balance, $31,618.95, goes into the city’s coffers to spend how the “great six and mayor” want to spend---soirees, travel, conventions--- their share of the hotel/motel tax.
FROM the last city council meeting, here are a couple of unattributed council members’
comments: “I’ll be honest with you” and this one: “you got some action tonight”. And the most common sense comment by a city council member: “If it is a highway business, it will come from the highway”.
There was some good news about the Tift College gas project which is now expected to be completed in three weeks (now two weeks). Contrary to some thoughts, the project is an Atlanta Gas Light project and is not a city polluted water line to the Ocmulgee River.
THE FIRST correct answer to The Question was another car wash, Tidal Wave, is coming and it is going to be next to the Dairy Queen. Barbara Churchwell was the first with the correct answer. She gets a certificate for Dairy Queen Blizzard, Whistle Stop fried green tomato appetizer, slice of Jonah’s pizza, dozen Dunkin Donuts, slice of Shoney’s strawberry pie, Big Peach Car Wash and a single sip at Scoops
Here’s The Question for this week: How many awards did this newspaper win from the Georgia Press Association on Friday? First correct answer after 12 noon Thursday gets the goodie certificate.
I ALWAYS respected retiring Forsyth City Manager Janice Storey (the former Janice Hall) and Will’s front page interview with her in last week’s Reporter was most revealing in that was the most I have known her to be interviewed and talk so much to a reporter and particularly Will.
I’VE got a feeling, along with many county residents, if the 300-page zoning ordinance gets passed by the county commissioners, the next county commission election is going to be “chunk” full of contested races.
THIS from Ambrose Bierce’s “The Devil’s Dictionary: “Man, n. An animal so lost in rapturous contemplation of what he thinks he is as to overlook what he indubitably ought to be.
GOT A publishable comment or want to answer The Question? Contact Donald Jackson Daniel at mediadr@bellsouth.net.
GOT a printable comment or an idea? Contact Donald Jackson Daniel at mediadr@bellsouth.net.