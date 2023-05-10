A 32-year-old Jacksonville, Fla. man was injured after jumping out of a moving car on Hwy. 83 just before midnight on Wednesday, April 19. According to deputy Christopher Marsh’s report, the man’s wife, Jessica Nichols, 32, called dispatch and said she was screaming to wake her husband who was snoring loudly on the grassy shoulder.

Monroe County EMS attended to the man, Shawn Nichols, and was prepping him for a stretcher when Marsh arrived. 