A 32-year-old Jacksonville, Fla. man was injured after jumping out of a moving car on Hwy. 83 just before midnight on Wednesday, April 19. According to deputy Christopher Marsh’s report, the man’s wife, Jessica Nichols, 32, called dispatch and said she was screaming to wake her husband who was snoring loudly on the grassy shoulder.
Monroe County EMS attended to the man, Shawn Nichols, and was prepping him for a stretcher when Marsh arrived.
Jessica Nichols told Marsh that she and her husband were coming back from a BBQ in Atlanta headed to Warner Robins where her parents live. She said that they live in Jacksonville and were in Georgia visiting family and friends. She said that Shawn had just come back from a Naval deployment and was going through his integration period.
Jessica said at the BBQ, Shawn drank a large amount of alcohol and was drunk on the ride back.
She said that while they were driving down Hwy. 83, Shawn said that he needed to throw up. She told him to let her know and she would pull over for him.
Jessica said that Shawn then opened the car door and jumped out of the moving car. She slammed on the brakes and went around to get him, found him sleeping and called 911 for help. MCES took Shawn to Atrium in Macon.