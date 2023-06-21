I never thought that my family and I would look forward to a trip to the Old Macon Mall on a Friday night. Over the past few years, stores vanished one after another and I found little reason to go there after Macy’s finally closed. Now, some of the empty space is used for the Macon 200 art exhibit.
The Macon 200 spring art exhibit, “Blossoming” had a variety of paintings and multimedia pieces with a theme of the growth of Macon as well as the growth of the artists. It has now been replaced by a photography exhibit called “Untold Stories.”
On Friday June 16, an opening reception was held for “Untold Stories,” which included photographs by local photographers Kirk West, Christopher Ian Smith, DSTO Moore, and Matt Odom. The theme refers to the untold stories of not only the subjects, but the photographers themselves.
In addition to the reception, free family photography was offered. Families posed in front of Kevin “Scene” Lewis’s mural that was a live art project during the previous exhibit, “Blossoming.” The best pictures will be posted on the Macon 200 website. We can’t wait to see if we made the cut! As we posed in front of the mural, the untold stories of our family were captured and will forever be part of the bicentennial celebration.
It was a big week for Macon 200. Wednesday June 14, CMD Styles released the bicentennial anthem “I love my City” and the music video showcased Macon’s history and culture with cameos by the Mayor, DA, Sherriff and countless locals, as well as mentions of the Allman Brothers, Otis Redding, the Hay House and as even the flood of 1994.
The tone of the song is positive and the video is cleverly done. In addition to loving Macon, another dominant theme is that of survival. The Cannonball House survived being hit by a cannon and Macon survived and thrived after the flood of ’94. The implication is that Macon will continue to survive and thrive in its bicentennial year and beyond.
Plans are underway to make the Macon 200 Bicentennial Celebration one we will never forget and the Old Mall is at the center of the festivities. A 10,000 seat amphitheater is under construction beside the mall on Eisenhower Parkway, which according to Mayor Lester Miller is “entering a critical period of construction.” Plans are underway to revitalize the mall, adding government offices, additional retail stores, and an indoor Pickle Ball court. The bicentennial will culminate in a spectacular concert at the end of the year.
Many Maconites and those around Central Georgia are skeptical of the amphitheater project and revitalization of the Old Mall, due to crime around the Eisenhower corridor and the fact that many restaurants and stores have closed in recent years. Mayor Lester Miller dreams big and maintains a positive attitude about the project. We should focus on the positives and love our city like CMD Styles and Mayor Miller do. For continued improvement in Macon, we should love our city every year and not just when we are encouraged to as part of the bicentennial celebration.
Melissa Orrison covers Macon-Bibb for the Reporter. Email her at macon@mymcr.net.