Rev. Billy Beard

The Rev. Billy Beard, former pastor at Forsyth UMC, was moved to another church this summer and some members said they felt the denomination was trying to squash any effort there to leave the UMC. The church will vote on Sunday. (File photo)

Forsyth United Methodist Church is expected to vote on Sunday, Sept. 17 whether to leave the denomination over its drift away from the Bible.

The church has set the vote for 2 p.m. on Sept. 17. At least 66 percent of those present must vote to leave for it to take effect. Members must be present to vote and must have been a member since May.