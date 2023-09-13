Forsyth United Methodist Church is expected to vote on Sunday, Sept. 17 whether to leave the denomination over its drift away from the Bible.
The church has set the vote for 2 p.m. on Sept. 17. At least 66 percent of those present must vote to leave for it to take effect. Members must be present to vote and must have been a member since May.
Already, Christ UMC in Forsyth voted in June to leave the denomination over its refusal to enforce church doctrine against homosexuality. Christ UMC was one of nearly 200 Methodist churches in the north Georgia conference to successfully sue the denomination when it blocked individual churches from leaving. Churches have complained that while the Methodist Book of Discipline still reflects Bible verses saying that homosexuality is incompatible with Christianity, the denomination has refused to discipline churches that endorse homosexual relationships, and some have hired homosexual pastors.
Some members of Forsyth UMC told the Reporter earlier this year that the denomination moved the Rev. Billy Beard away because he was insufficiently in favor of staying in the UMC. In his place they installed the Rev. Carol Grubbs Cook who has urged the congregation to remain in the UMC.
Proponents of staying in the UMC have created a Facebook page called Stay Forsyth UMC. Among the contributors are Melissa Bugg, Hollie Wangerin and John Woody.