Dee Williams

 Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

Former Mary Persons star Dee Williams has been named the No. 1 punt returner in the country entering the 2023 season by Big Game Boomer, an Oklahoma-based Twitter feed that covers college football. Williams averaged 18 yards per return last year. The Vols open the fall campaign against Virginia on Sept. 2. 